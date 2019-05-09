3 replacements for Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

As the dust settles over Liverpool's historic comeback win at Anfield against FC Barcelona on Tuesday evening, Barca manager Ernesto Valverde has been subject to high levels of criticism as his team failed to even switch to the top gear against Liverpool, let alone giving them a tough fight.

In the post match press conference, Valverde accepted the responsibility for the defeat hinting that he was not fully prepared for such a response by Liverpool in the second leg.

Barca were favourites for the semi-final even before the first leg, and their 3-0 masterpiece at the Camp Nou almost had the whole world thinking that they have made it to the final of the competition. But Liverpool had other plans.

The Reds brought their 'A' game to the second leg, and won 4-0 to make it 4-3 on aggregate and proceeded to the final of the competition, after two goals each from Georgino Wijnaldum and Divock Origi, with the latter being named the Man of the Match.

Lionel Messi, who had vowed to bring the Champions League trophy back to the Camp Nou in his speech during La Liga title celebrations last week, had a night to forget on Merseyside as he missed a very clear chance to score as Virgil van Dijk dispossessed him at the last moment.

As Barcelona fans still get over the result and their team's big failure, one thing's for sure - majority of them do not want to see Valverde at the Camp Nou next season, and that brings up a great discussion as to who can bring back the Champions League glory days back at Barca.

Today, we take a look at the top three managers who could replace Valverde, and considering their potential, can actually take Barca to European glory next season.

#3 Laurent Blanc

Paris Saint-Germain Training Session and Press Conference

The ex-Paris Saint-Germain manager has been out of football managerial duties for the last two years since he was relieved off his duties by the French club.

Known as Le President due to his excellent leadership skills during his playing stint with Marseille, the Frenchman is one of the best tactical minds in world football. His record with PSG suggests the same.

During his three-year tenure at Paris Saint-Germain, he won the domestic league in each of the three seasons, in addition to two French League Cups, three French Super Cups and three French League Cup trophies.

Blanc was sacked by PSG after the club's failure to make it to the relevant stages of the Champions League, but at Barcelona, the French coach could actually realize his goal again, and could actually win it considering the firepower in the Barca squad.

Blanc would be a great choice if the club want some fresh tactics in the near future.

