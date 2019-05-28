×
Barcelona: 3 right-backs the Blaugrana could sign 

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
767   //    28 May 2019, 11:34 IST

Valverde has struggled to find a reliable right back for Barcelona
Valverde has struggled to find a reliable right back for Barcelona

It is no secret that FC Barcelona have been unable to find a reliable right-back for years. Ernesto Valverde has tried to rotate between Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto, but both players have seemed to have failed to convince the manager so far.

This problem is further proof that Barcelona perhaps still need the presence of a Dani Alves-like right back. Perhaps, the Brazilian's 8 years spell at the Camp Nou has made Barcelona too comfortable at the position. Thus, they have struggled pretty much straight after the Brazilian decided to depart in 2016.

Roberto has done the job quite well at the flanks, but the Spaniard seems to be more comfortable as a midfielder. Semedo, on the other hand, has seen himself benched 37 times since he arrived from Benfica.

Hence, Barcelona might look to reinforce at the right-back slot in the upcoming window.

#3 Thomas Meunier

SSC Napoli v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
SSC Napoli v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

The 27-year-old was hugely successful for the Belgian National Team, scoring once and providing two assists for his team at the World Cup.

However, Meunier has failed to emulate his International success at PSG, as he started just 19 times in Ligue 1.

Dani Alves's presence has proven to be a hindrance for the Belgian's career. The Brazilian has played several times at PSG's right-hand side. Hence, Thomas Tuchel eventually forced Meunier to share his game time with the former Barcelona star throughout the campaign.

Nevertheless, the Meunier's capability as an elite defender cannot be questioned. A physically strong and offensive-minded right back, Meunier has scored three league goals and provided the same number of assists despite limited game time.

He is also excellent in aerial duels and can score goals on his own. It is understandable that Barcelona will prefer an offensive-minded player to fill their defense due to their possession-based philosophy. Thus, Meunier could be their perfect choice to achieve the objective.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona João Cancelo Joshua Kimmich Ernesto Valverde
