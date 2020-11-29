Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna: 5 Talking Points as Lionel Messi pays Diego Maradona the perfect tribute | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona celebrated their 121st anniversary in brilliant fashion with a comfortable 4-0 win over Osasuna in a 2020-21 La Liga game at the Camp Nou. Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann turned in stellar performances as the Blaugrana climbed to seventh in the league table while Osasuna remain in 15th.

After a sombre and respectful tribute to Diego Armando Maradona before kick-off, Barcelona started with the intensity required of the occasion, with Martin Brathwaite bundling in the opener at the half-hour mark.

Antoine Griezmann volleyed in a thunderbolt from the edge of the box in the 42nd minute and then turned provider in the 57th when he teed up Philippe Coutinho for a tap-in.

Lionel Messi added the icing on the cake with a fine solo strike in the 73rd minute, to cap off an emotional evening for the club.

27 - Lionel Messi has scored or assisted in each one of the last 27 @FCBarcelona games when the Blaugrana side have scored four o more goals in all competitions (50 goals and 19 assists). Figure. pic.twitter.com/iUQRfcpm1n — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 29, 2020

On that note, here are the five major talking points from the game:

#5 Barcelona captain Lionel Messi pays a wonderful tribute to Diego Maradona

FC Barcelona vs CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

The tears were genuine, the memories ever so real. Lionel Messi's emotions were there for all to see as Barcelona paid tribute to Diego Maradona before the game, and the Argentine wizard produced a performance that had all the hallmarks of his fellow #10.

Despite Osasuna packing their defence in their first half, Messi remained undaunted, dribbling away from the kicks of his markers and dictating play with some terrific passes to Antoine Griezmann and Jordi Alba. He was at the heart of all four Barcelona goals, but a strike from his own foot made the occasion all the more sweeter.

And what a goal it was: Messi skipped away from multiple challenges at the edge of the Osasuna box before rifling a hammer of a shot into the top corner. The Barcelona captain had a befitting celebration too.

The Barcelona shirt came off, and a Newell's Old Boys one appeared - the same one Diego Armando Maradona wore on his debut for the club in October 1993 when a 6-year-old Messi was brought on at half-time to entertain the crowd, or so the story goes.

27 years later, Messi produced the perfect tribute to his late compatriot.

#4 Osasuna can take a few positives despite the defeat

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Osasuna earned four points from their two games against Barcelona last season. Although Jagoba Arrasate employed similar tactics, the Blaugrana were simply a class apart on the day. Even when Osasuna employed a 5-man backline, Barcelona's interplay was so great that the visitors could not have possibly stopped it.

Going forward, Osasuna caused Barcelona plenty of problems, with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen called into action multiple times to make some incredible saves.

The scoreline may be a bit harsh on the visitors, as they can surely expect to have a great chance of moving up the table against less-vaunted opposition.