Barcelona 4-0 Real Sociedad: Blaugrana Player Ratings as they comfortably dispatch 10-men opponents to go top | La Liga 2024-25

Barcelona returned to the top of La Liga in style, putting four past a hapless Real Sociedad side as they won 4-0 on Sunday, March 2.

Following their enthralling 4-4 draw against Atletico Madrid last time out, Hansi Flick opted to make four changes. Gerard Martin and Ronald Araujo replaced Alejandro Balde and Inigo Martinez in defence while Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres made way for Marc Casado and Robert Lewandowski.

The visitors had a rare foray forward early on and put the ball in the back of the net, only for it to be disallowed for offside. Barcelona seized control from then on and were handed a huge boost as Aritz Elustondo received his marching orders. La Reale's captain was the last man and he pulled Dani Olmo down to deny him a certain goal, dropping his side down to 10 men.

The hosts went to work quickly, opening the scoring through Martin's debut goal for the club. Some great work from Lamine Yamal down the right saw the ball get to Olmo and the midfielder picked out the left-back for a sweet finish after 25 minutes to break the deadlock.

Four minutes later, another youngster got his debut goal as Casado doubled the Catalan side's lead. Olmo was involved again, with his effort deflected off the teenager and going in.

It was more of the same in the second half as Barcelona piled the pressure on Real Sociedad. Araujo added the third, heading home from close range after Lewandowski's initial effort was saved by the keeper.

The Polish star got on the scoresheet himself four minutes later for his 21st of the league campaign, tapping home a ball from Araujo to make it 4-0.

The result sees Barcelona jump Atletico Madrid and move to first. Diego Simeone's side are a point behind while Real Madrid are three off La Blaugrana. Here are the player ratings:

Barcelona Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczesny - 6.5/10

A quiet day out for Szczesny as Real Sociedad failed to register a single shot on target.

Jules Kounde - 6.5/10

The Frenchman was defensively solid and joined the attack but could not produce his usual quality going forward.

Pau Cubarsi - 6.5/10

An assured presence at the back for 60 minutes before being subbed off, with Flick likely keeping the midweek UCL clash in mind.

Ronald Araujo - 7/10

Araujo showed good presence to grab his first goal in over a year while he also played a role in the side's fourth. He continues to be a valuable piece in defence for Barcelona.

Gerard Martin - 7.5/10

Martin might not have Balde's quality going forward but he showed glimpses against Real Sociedad. He grabbed his first senior goal and was exceptional throughout.

Marc Casado - 7/10

The teenager also scored his debut goal and continues to display maturity well beyond his years.

Pedri - 6.5/10

A typical performance from Barcelona's livewire in midfield and he was unlucky to not add to the scoreline, striking the woodwork. He was also taken off after an hour of action.

Dani Olmo - 7.5/10

Olmo was the side's creative hub and played a role in both of the side's first-half goals. He finished the game with two assists, five chances created and had 10 touches in the Sociedad box.

Lamine Yamal - 7/10

He might not have had a goal contribution but Yamal continues to impress, troubling the visitors' defence down the right flank.

Robert Lewandowski - 7/10

A sensational goalscoring season continues as Lewandowski moves up to 33 goals in all competitions for the season. He showed the typical poacher's mentality to knock home Barcelona's fourth while also collecting an assist.

Raphinha - 6/10

He was clearly the worst of the side's attackers and found it difficult to get into the game at times, with his usual flair and creativity not on display against a deep-lying defence.

Substitutes

Eric Garcia - 6.5/10

Looked confident and assured in central defence to close out the game.

Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

He was heavily involved in his half-hour cameo and did well.

Ferran Torres - 5/10

Squandered a great chance to add to the total late on.

Fermin Lopez - 6/10

Should have collected an assist for his delivery to Ferran Torres and was otherwise decent for the last 15 minutes.

Hector Fort - 6/10

Couldn't get much action in his short spell.

