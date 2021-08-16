Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad: Barcelona player ratings as hosts survive scare to secure opening-day victory | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona got their 2021-22 La Liga campaign underway in style, as they saw off a resilient Real Sociedad side 4-2 at Camp Nou on Sunday.

For the first time in almost two decades, the Barcelona squad did not feature Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, who completed a switch to Paris Saint-Germain. However, the 34-year-old’s absence caused no worries, as Ronald Koeman’s men cruised to a thrilling and riveting opening-day victory.

Newly signed forward Memphis Depay continued his blistering pre-season form, creating the first goal of the post-Messi era with a pin-point cross for Gerard Pique to head home.

Martin Braithwaite then doubled Barcelona’s lead on the stroke of half-time when he connected with Frenkie de Jong's cross from the back post to open his account for the season.

Depay was at it again in the 59th minute, taking out a couple of Real Sociedad defenders with a deft pass to play in Jordi Alba, whose blocked cross was emphatically rebounded home by Braithwaite.

The visitors, though, upped the ante and threatened to pull off an improbable comeback when they grabbed two goals in the space of three minutes.

Julen Lobete beat Neto in the Barcelona goal with a fine finish in the 82nd minute before La Real cut the hosts’ lead to one moments later. However, Barcelona foiled their comeback bid six minutes later courtesy a brilliant strike from substitute Sergi Roberto.

Martin Braithwaite capped off a superb individual performance when he cut the ball back into the path of the Spaniard to tuck it home from close range.

Barcelona have hit the ground running in the post-Lionel Messi era. So head coach Ronald Koeman will hope his side can build on this performance when they meet Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

On that note, here's a look at the ratings of Barcelona players in the game.

Neto 6/10

The Brazilian shot-stopper made a brilliant save to deny Real Sociedad an early goal in the second half. However, there was little he could have done to prevent either of the visitors' goals.

Sergino Dest 6.5

Dest put in a solid outing down the right flank. He constantly bombed forward to create something in attack, while also tracking back to fulfil his defensive duties. He completed all his dribble attempts, winning all but one of his five duels.

Gerard Pique 7/10

The veteran defender scored Barcelona’s first goal of the season after just 19 minutes when he leapt highest to head home Memphis Depay’s cross. He was diligent in his defensive duties, winning two clearances, one tackle and two blocks to keep the visitors at bay for most of the game. He provided the much-needed experience at the defensive end of the pitch.

Eric Garcia 6.5/10

Making his debut since signing from Manchester City, Eric Garcia turned in a brilliant performance at the heart of the Barcelona defence. He expertly covered for Gerard Pique and finished the game with three clearances and two interceptions, while making two vital blocks.

Jordi Alba 7.5/10

It was a vivacious performance from the Barcelona full-back. Alba linked up well with Depay to cause the visitors lots of problems down the left flank. He played a huge part in his team's third goal, drilling in a cross into the path of Braithwaite to smash home.

Sergio Busquets 7/10

The Barcelona captain put in a decent shift at the heart of midfield. He provided defensive cover for his defenders, and covered a lot of ground before coming off for Nicolas Gonzalez in the 83rd minute.

Frenkie de Jong 8/10

The Dutchman kept play ticking with neat and accurate passes, and linked up well with his teammates. He finished with 100% passing accuracy and an assist to his name.

Pedri 7/10

Pedri was a surprise inclusion in the starting XI, having had little or no break following his Euro 2020 and Tokyo Olympics exploits. However, the 18-year-old showed no signs of tiredness, as he put in an industrious and mature performance at the centre of the park.

Antoine Griezmann 6.5/10

Griezmann’s work rate was evident as he popped up in several attacking positions to trouble the visitors. However, he failed to hit the target, coming closest to scoring when he rattled the crossbar in the first half.

Memphis Depay 8/10

It was a superb competitive debut from the newly signed Dutch forward. He was simply electric in Barcelona’s attack, causing the visitors lots of problems. He created the opening goal with a perfectly weighted cross for Pique to nod home. He also played a huge part in the third goal, receiving a standing ovation when he was substituted off.

Martin Braithwaite 9/10

A Man-of-the-Match performance from the 30-year-old forward. Braithwaite scored in either half to hand Barcelona a commanding three-goal lead. The Dane turned creator in the 91st minute, cutting back the ball into the path of Sergi Roberto to tuck home from close range.

Player ratings for Barcelona substitutes

Emerson Royal 5/10

The full-back came on for Dest in the 71st minute, but failed to track his marker, leading to Sociedad’s first goal.

Sergi Roberto 6.5/10

The Spaniard had a solid outing off the bench. With the visitors threatening to pull a comeback, Roberto scored from close range to settle matters in the 91st minute.

Nicolas Gonzalez 5/10

The youngster picked up a yellow card barely a minute after coming on for Sergio Busquets. However, he kept a cool head and played his part to see out the victory.

Ronald Araujo 6/10

The Uruguayan came on in the 83rd minute, and was solid at the heart of the defence.

Clement Lenglet NA

He replaced Memphis Depay in the 90th minute, but made no telling contribution.

