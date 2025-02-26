Barcelona 4-4 Atletico Madrid: Blaugrana Player Ratings as Simeone's side stun hosts with late comeback | Copa del Rey 2024-25

Atletico Madrid left it late to turn the tables on Barcelona, scoring a stoppage-time equalizer as it ended 4-4 between the sides in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash (February 25).

Ad

Heading into the game, Hansi Flick made four changes from the side that beat Las Palmas 2-0. Inigo Martinez, Frenkie de Jong, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres came in for Eric Garcia, Marc Casado, Fermin Lopez and Robert Lewandowski.

On the other hand, Los Rojiblancos came in on the back of a 3-0 win over Valencia. Diego Simeone made five alterations as Jan Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Robin Le Normand, Cesar Azpilicueta and Samuel Lino made way for Juan Musso, Jose Gimenez, Javi Galan, Conor Gallagher and Pablo Barrios.

Ad

Trending

It was the perfect start for the hosts who went up inside 30 seconds. Antoine Griezmann's corner was slightly deflected by Clement Lenglet before Julian Alvarez tapped it home at the far post to open the scoring.

It grew from bad to worse for Barcelona as Griezmann got on the scoresheet himself five minutes later. Alvarez found the Frenchman with a great ball and he did well to slot home past Wojciech Szczesny.

Ad

Barcelona eventually found their footing and cut the lead in half after 19 minutes of action. Lamine Yamal's curling ball found Jules Kounde who cut it back for Pedri to fire home, making it 2-1.

Two minutes later parity was restored owing to some poor defending from the visitors. An inswinging corner from Raphinha found Pau Cubarsi who was completely unmarked at the far post and the youngster nodded home with ease.

Ad

It was almost a copy of Barcelona's second that gave them the advantage late in the first half. Martinez was on the receiving end this time, poking home with ease to make it 3-2.

With Simeone's side chasing the equalizer, the Catalan giants seemed to have put the final nail in the coffin as Lewandowski came off the bench to score the side's fourth. Yamal was the provider this time, dancing past defenders and setting up the Polish star for a simple finish.

Ad

However, there was some late drama. Atletico pulled one back first through Marcos Llorente. Some dreadful defending from the hosts saw Angel Correa's pass find the midfielder who lashed home to give them some hope.

Then, similar to the last time these two sides met, Alexander Sorloth scored in extra-time. A misstep from Kounde allowed Lino to charge in on goal before setting up the Norwegian who tapped home, making it 4-4.

Ad

The enthralling match sets up a key second leg back in Madrid as both sides look to secure silverware in what is proving to be an exciting season. Here are the player ratings:

Barcelona Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczesny - 5.5/10

The Polish shotstopper was let down by some forgettable defending by the hosts, shipping four goals in.

Jules Kounde - 6/10

An enterprising performance on the ball from Kounde, overlapping on the right and contributing well going forward. However, it was his unfortunate slip late in the game that led to the equalizer.

Ad

Inigo Martinez - 7/10

He was solid at the back and got on the scoresheet with a simple header. He continues to be Barcelona's most valuable veteran presence in the backline.

Pau Cubarsi - 6.5/10

He had some nervy moments defensively but also scored, just like his partner in central defense.

Alejandro Balde - 6.5/10

A decent performance from the left-back, driving up and down the pitch and defending well.

Frenkie de Jong - 6/10

Ad

De Jong was given a chance ahead of the usual starter Marc Casado but he failed to do much to impress. He was efficient on the ball but could not make much of a difference.

Pedri - 7.5/10

A typical energetic performance from Pedri whose late run and finish started Barcelona's scoring. He was everywhere throughout the game, finishing with a goal, one chance created, five passes into the final third, five tackles and two interceptions.

Ad

Lamine Yamal - 7.5/10

Another scintillating outing from the star winger who continues to give trouble to defenders. He was a regular threat down the right and played a role in two goals.

Dani Olmo - 6.5/10

Olmo had some moments going forward, linking up well with his teammates but found it difficult to make a real impact in the game.

Raphinha - 7.5/10

His inch-perfect deliveries from corners resulted in two goals for Barcelona and he was solid otherwise.

Ad

Ferran Torres - 5/10

A forgettable performance for Torres who squandered a few good chances in a rare start.

Substitutes

Gavi - 6.5/10

Energetic in his short stint, replacing Olmo.

Robert Lewandowski - 7/10

Scored with his first touch, tapping home an easy chance.

Eric Garcia and Fermin Lopez - N/A

The pair came on too late and did not play enough to merit a rating.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback