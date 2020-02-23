Barcelona 5-0 Eibar: 5 players who impressed for the Catalans | LaLiga 2019-20

After a week fraught with controversies and counter-accusations, Barcelona ended on a high, doing their business on the field in style, with a 5-0 victory over Eibar sending them momentarily top of the table.

The Catalans raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time and at that point, the tie was as good as over and two very late goals in the second half wrapped up proceedings for the defending champions ahead of what would be a defining week in their season.

Lionel Messi was the star of the show, with his four-goal haul seeing him expectedly named as the Man-of-the-match but the Argentine international had ample support and in this piece, we shall be highlighting five players who played a key role in the convincing victory for Barcelona.

Honourable mention: Martin Braithwaite

#5 Junior Firpo

Firpo impressed in the absence of Jordi Alba

With regular left-back Jordi Alba having suffered an adductor problem against Getafe last time out, Junior Firpo was handed a start against Eibar.

The 23-year-old has not really lit up the stage since arriving at Camp Nou last summer but he is undoubtedly a quality full-back, evidenced by his energetic displays for Real Betis over two seasons (including in their 4-3 win over Barcelona at Camp Nou last term).

Most of Barcelona's attacks against Eibar came through their left flank and a lot of that was down to Firpo's adventurous runs forward, with the left-back combining well with Arturo Vidal to constantly put Alvaro Tejero on the backfoot.

With Alba set to miss out on the coming clashes with Napoli and Real Madrid, his understudy would come up against much more quality opposition but Firpo's display against Eibar would give him confidence heading into the marquee fixtures ahead.

