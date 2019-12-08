Barcelona 5-2 RCD Mallorca: 5 players who impressed for the Catalans | LaLiga 2019/2020

FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - La Liga

Barcelona made it seven wins from seven games played at Camp Nou, trashing Real Mallorca 5-2 in the last LaLiga fixture of Saturday evening.

With Real Madrid having gone three points clear at the top of the table, the Catalans needed to issue a response and they did so in style, cranking up the pressure to ensure that their visitors had no chance of leaving Camp Nou with anything.

The victory sees the defending champions climb back to the joint-summit of the standings and Ernesto Valverde would have been very pleased with the performance of his players.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting five players who impressed the most for the Catalans in what was a routine victory.

#5 Ivan Rakitic

Rakitic put up a fine performance

Ivan Rakitic had been an ever-present in the Barcelona starting lineup ever since he arrived at the club in 2014 but the recent signings of Frenkie de Jong and Arthur have limited his impact.

So far this season, the Croatian international has started just three of Barcelona's 15 league fixtures to date and he was handed his third consecutive start (1 in Champions League and 2 in LaLiga) of the season. against Mallorca, playing on the right of a midfield three alongside Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong.

It was an opportunity that Rakitic grabbed with both hands and he put in arguably the best performance from a Barcelona midfielder on the night.

The former Sevilla man was everywhere, combining his defensive duties with his attacking forays and he played a key role in helping the home side keep a firm control of the game.

He completed a game-high 96.8% of his passes, had two shots at goal, with one of those hitting the target while his defensive strengths were also brought to the fore, and the 31-year-old won an aerial duel, and made two clearances and interceptions each.

Rakitic was substituted for Carlos Alena in the 72nd minute and on evidence of his all-round display, he would have undoubtedly shown Valverde that he is more than worthy of a starting shirt.

