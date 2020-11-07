Barcelona 5-2 Real Betis: Player Ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Catalans to crucial victory | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona cruised past Real Betis by an emphatic 5-2 margin earlier today as a second-half substitute appearance from Lionel Messi gave the Catalans their first victory in five La Liga matches. Ronald Koeman excluded the Argentine from his starting eleven but had to introduce him on to the pitch in the second half against a dangerous Real Betis side.

Barcelona are now in eighth place in the La Liga table and have plenty of work to do to gain ground on their rivals over the next few months. The Blaugrana were buoyant in this game and will want to maintain their excellent form after the international break.

Barcelona started the game on the front foot as both Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati did well to find themselves in scoring positions but failed to find the back of the net. Real Betis were also dangerous in the final third will William Carvalho forcing Ter Stegen into an excellent save in the opening stages of the game.

After missing out on a flurry of chances, Barcelona took the lead before the half-hour mark as Ousmane Dembele cut in on his left foot and unleashed an unstoppable effort into Claudio Bravo's goal. Frenkie de Jong and Pedri had important parts to play in the first goal and grew into the game as Barcelona took control of the midfield.

The Catalan giants had an excellent opportunity to double their lead as Ansu Fati won a penalty for Barcelona. In the absence of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann stepped up to take the penalty but his tame effort was easily parried away by Claudio Bravo. Real Betis immediately inflicted misery on Barcelona at the other end of the pitch to score the equaliser just before the half-time whistle.

Ousmane Dembele scored Barcelona's first goal

The introduction of Lionel Messi in the second half made an immediate impact for Barcelona as a smart dummy from the Argentine gave Antoine Griezmann a much-needed goal. To make matters work for Real Betis, Aissa Mandi was sent off only minutes later for blocking Dembele's shot with his hand and Lionel Messi dispatched the resulting penalty with aplomb to give Barcelona a comfortable two-goal cushion.

Real Betis were in no mood to relent, however, and Alex Moreno massacred Barcelona's right flank to pull a goal back for the Andalusians. Lionel Messi continued to pile on the misery in the second half and scored yet another goal as Barcelona looked to make the most of their numerical advantage.

The Catalans created a host of chances towards the end of the game and 17-year-old midfielder Pedri scored his first La Liga goal with an excellent run to cap off an emphatic victory for Barcelona. The Blaugrana desperately needed all three points from this game and will go into the international break a relieved squad.

Barcelona Player Ratings

Barcelona were excellent in the final third

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7.5/10

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was exceptional for Barcelona yet again and made a stunning reflex save to deny William Carvalho in the opening stages of the game. The German shot-stopper could not do anything about either Real Betis goal and has every right to be furious with his defence after this game.

Gerard Pique - 5.5/10

Gerard Pique did not have a particularly good game in defence and was consistently troubled by Real Betis in the first half. The Catalan lynchpin did not organise his defensive lines well today and will be disappointed with his performance.

Clement Lenglet - 4/10

Clement Lenglet had a miserable outing in defence and could have done more to deter Sanabria in the build-up to Real Betis' first goal. The French centre-back was taken apart by Alex Moreno in the second half and needs to be more reliable to claim his place at Barcelona in the long term.

Sergi Roberto - 5.5/10

Sergi Roberto did bag two assists today and his impressive link-up play with Lionel Messi put Real Betis to the sword. The Catalan right-back's defensive play left much to be desired, however, and Roberto cannot afford to make more mistakes with Sergino Dest waiting in the wings.

Jordi Alba - 6.5/10

Jordi Alba was reliable in defence and also provided Barcelona with an able outlet in the final third and made several runs into the Real Betis penalty area. The Barcelona left-back also bagged an assist for Griezmann's goal in the second half and had a positive outing today.

Sergio Busquets - 6.5/10

Sergio Busquets did make a few important interceptions and was fairly accurate with his passing against Real Betis. The Barcelona veteran was taken off for Miralem Pjanic in the second half.

Frenkie de Jong - 7/10

Frenkie de Jong seems to be improving under Ronald Koeman and played a pivotal role against Real Betis tonight. The Barcelona midfielder started the game quietly but his influence grew as the match progressed. The Dutchman won the ball back on several occasions and his driving runs made a massive difference for the Catalan giants.

Pedri - 7.5/10

Pedri also started the game slowly but his creative influence came to the fore after the half-hour mark. The 17-year-old midfielder produced an excellent flick to set up Griezmann in the first half and was a source of boundless energy towards the end of the game. Pedri also scored his first La Liga goal today and will be thrilled with his performance.

Ousmane Dembele with the 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0FjQ1ClrqH — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 7, 2020

Ousmane Dembele - 8/10

Ousmane Dembele's electric pace on the right flank gave Real Betis a torrid time in the first half. The Frenchman's ambidexterity came to the fore yet again as he brought the ball on to his left foot to score an excellent goal in the first half. Dembele was an excellent outlet for Barcelona today and also played a role in his side's third goal.

Ansu Fati - 7.5/10

Ansu Fati was a livewire for Barcelona in the first half and tormented the Real Betis on several occasions in the opening stages of the game. The 18-year-old winger nearly scored on a few occasions and won a penalty for his side before he was replaced by Lionel Messi in the second half.

Antoine Griezmann - 5/10

Antoine Griezmann had a miserable first half and seemed completely devoid of confidence in a Barcelona shirt. The French striker missed a host of chances and took one of the worst penalties of his career against Claudio Bravo in the first half.

Griezmann was handed a gift of a goal in the second half and slotted the ball into an open net to break his duck. The former Atletico Madrid striker was well below his best yet again and needs to step up to the plate for Barcelona.

Substitutes

Lionel Messi came off the bench today

Lionel Messi - 8.5/10

With the scores level at half-time, Ronald Koeman was forced to play his hand in the second half and his captain delivered when Barcelona needed him the most. Lionel Messi's presence immediately turned the game in Barcelona's favour and his excellent presence of mind gave Griezmann the second goal of the game.

Lionel Messi got on to the scoresheet himself with a penalty only minutes later before scoring his first goal of the season from open play with an excellent finish past former Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. The Argentine talisman was the perfect catalyst for Barcelona today and was determined to prove a point on the pitch.

Francisco Trincao - 6.5/10

Francisco Trincao showed a few glimpses of potential in the second half today and got himself into dangerous positions on several occasions. The Portuguese winger needs to improve his final product and has a long way to go at Barcelona.

Leo #Messi gets his first brace coming off the bench since January 2014 vs Getafe in the Copa del Rey! 🦾🐐 pic.twitter.com/6q6TKRLglA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 7, 2020

Martin Braithwaite - 6/10

Martin Braithwaite came on for Antoine Griezmann in the second half and made a few good runs into the penalty area. The Danish striker showed plenty of initiative but did not see much of the ball during his time on the pitch.

Miralem Pjanic - 6/10

Miralem Pjanic came on as a late substitute and did not have enough time to make an impact for Barcelona.

