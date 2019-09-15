Barcelona 5-2 Valencia - 4 players who impressed for the Catalans | LaLiga 2019/2020

Barcelona returned to winning ways in LaLiga with an emphatic 5-2 victory over Valencia at Camp Nou to move them up to 4th on the table as they continue their quest to retain their league title.

Despite missing the services of Lionel Messi, Barcelona roared into an early lead and managed to pull off what was arguably their most complete performance of the season till date.

It was almost a five-star display from a number of Barcelona players, and Ernesto Valverde would have been hugely impressed with the application of his wards and positive response to their disappointing 2-2 draw with Osasuna at the El Sadar stadium on matchday 3.

Here we shall be highlighting four players who impressed the most for the Blaugrana.

#4 Frenkie de Jong

De Jong opened his Barcelona account

Frenkie de Jong was the most impressive player during Barcelona's pre-season campaign, but he did not translate that good form to competitive action and struggled to influence proceedings in his early Blaugrana career.

The 22-year-old is highly talented, and he showed elements of his brilliance during the international break with the Netherlands, leading many to opine that Ernesto Valverde was not utilizing the Dutch international properly.

Against Valencia, Frenkie de Jong was in the thick of things and needed just four minutes to make his mark on the game.

The former Ajax man set Ansu Fati up excellently for the game's opening goal, before placing an unstoppable finish past Cillensen after a cutback from Fati for his first goal in Barcelona colours.

For the rest of his time on the field, Frenkie de Jong controlled proceedings, influencing the game with his excellent touches in the middle, while his top notch passing also came to the fore in ensuring that Barcelona had the Lion share of possession.

He was substituted for Ivan Rakitic on 70 minutes, and the ovation he received from the Camp Nou crowd was indicative of Barcelona's fans appreciation of his application in the game against Valencia.

