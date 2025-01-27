Barcelona 7-1 Valencia: Player ratings as Blaugrana maul Valencia

Barcelona thrashed Valencia 7-1 in LaLiga on Sunday (January 26) to claim a dominant win at home and a first win in five league games. Blaugrana found the back of the net through Frenkie de Jong (3'), Ferran Torres (8'), Raphinha (14'), Fermin Lopez (24', 45+4'), and Robert Lewandowski (66') before Valencia's Cesar Tarrega scored an own goal (75'). Hugo Duro's goal in the 59th minute did little to help his side, but it ensured they at least got on the scoreboard.

Barcelona player ratings

Wojciech Szczęsny - 7.5/10

The veteran Polish keeper played well, as he made one save and 11 recoveries in the match.

Joules Kounde- 8.5/10

Joules Kounde was solid for the Catalan giants before withdrawing in the 71st minute. He won four out of five duels and made three recoveries.

Pau Cubarsi- 8/10

The young defender was brilliant for his boyhood club in their dominant win. He was the most accurate passer among players to play over 45 minutes, completing 96% (89/93) of his passes.

Eric Garcia- 8/10

The defender was solid alongside Pau Cubarsi in the mauling of Valencia. He completed the most passes in the game (92) while making three recoveries and two clearances.

Alejandro Balde- 8/10

Alejandro Balde had a fine match for Barcelona in the hour he spent on the pitch. He provided an assist and completed 95% (37/39) of his passes.

Marc Casado- 7/10

Marc Casado was solid in the Catalan midfield. He completed 89% (74/83) of his passes. The Spaniard made two clearances, two interceptions, and a recovery.

Frankie De Jong- 8/10

The Dutch midfielder put on a fabulous performance for the Catalan side. He opened the scoring with a fine goal. He won four out of five duels.

Lamine Yamal- 8.5/10

The dazzling Spanish forward was impressive for the Catalan side yet again. He bagged an assist and completed the most dribbles (five) in the match. Yamal won eight of his 13 duels and made two recoveries.

Fermin Lopez- 10/10

Player of the Match Fermin Lopez was magical for Blaugrana in the match. He bagged two goals and two assists in a fabulous performance. He created three chances, made 10 recoveries, and won eight duels.

Raphinha- 8.5/10

The Barcelona captain was brilliant again for the side. He bagged his customary goal and struck the bar once while creating three chances in the game.

Ferran Torres- 8/10

After a rare start for the team, Torres bagged a fine goal for the side. He tested the opposition keeper three times in a solid performance.

Barcelona substitutions

Robert Lewandowski- 8/10

The veteran Polish striker came on and instantly found the back of the net for the team.

Gerard Martin- 7/10

Gerard Martin came on and was solid for Barcelona. He completed 82% (14/17) of his passes and made two recoveries.

Hector Fort- 7/10

The Spaniard came on to help his side complete their memorable rout. He completed all 20 passes he attempted.

Pau Victor- 7/10

Pau Victor came on late to help his side achieve their memorable victory. He completed all 10 passes he attempted.

Pablo Torre- 7/10

The young midfielder came on to help his side confirm their massive win. He completed 83% (10/12) of his passes.

