Barcelona reportedly agree £90 million deal for Neymar's replacement

Barcelona finally seemed to have got their number 1 target!

Barcelona manager Valverde will be relieved that the club have almost completed a deal for Dembele

What's the story?

Barcelona have agreed an initial transfer fee of £90 million for Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele according to reports in Spain. Diario Sport (via Daily Mail) claim that a breakthrough has been reached in the negotiations and Ousmane Dembele will be a Barcelona player soon.

The report also claims that while the initial payment has been decided, talks are still going on about additional bonuses with Dortmund holding out for close to £30 million. Barcelona officials, however, are confident of completing the deal and the French sensation could complete his dream move as early as this week.

In case you didn't know...

Ideal Neymar replacement?

Ever since the departure of Neymar to PSG, Barcelona have been desperate to sign two or three quality players to make up for the Brazilian superstar. Dortmund sensation Dembele has been heavily linked with the Catalan giants since the start of the transfer window and his pace and trickery on the wings will definitely bring the flair and unpredictability back to the Barcelona forward line.

The 20-year-old star handed in a formal transfer request to his club and even refused to train in order to complete his dream move to the Camp Nou. With an initial fee having been agreed between the two clubs, it only looks like a matter of time before we see Dembel terrorising defenders in La Liga.

Also read: Buffon, Messi, Ronaldo up for UEFA Men's Player of the Year award

The heart of the matter

While Dembele is not as good as Neymar at the moment, there is no denying the fact that the 20-year-old French sensation is blessed with oodles of talent and could be a Ballon d'Or winner in the future. The potential signing of Dembele will add the feel-good factor back among fans and it might just reinvigorate Valverde'e jaded squad.

Also, along with Dembele, Barcelona are also confident of sealing the deal for Liverpool superstar Coutinho and the addition of the Brazilian along with the Frenchman could make the Barcelona squad almost unbeatable this season.

Also read: Coutinho exit would be awful for Liverpool, admits Firmino

Video

This is why there is such a fuss about this young player. What a talent!

Author's take

Barcelona definitely need to add some fresh attacking talent to their squad and the potential arrival of Ousmane Dembele will do just that. Blessed with pace, trickery, dribbling skills and an uncanny knack for scoring crucial goals, the 20-year-old Frenchman could prove to be a huge hit at Camp Nou this season.

Move over MSN, time for MSD? We will have to wait and watch how Dembele adapts to the pressure of playing at a huge club like Barcelona.

Also read: 5 best forwards in La Liga at the moment