Barcelona agree €9 million deal to sign Colombian defender

Yerry Mina has impressed for both Palmeiras and the Colombian national team

Barcelona have a deal in place to sign highly rated Colombian defender Yerry Mina from Palmeiras according to latest reports from Mundo Deportivo. The 22-year-old centre-back has impressed many top clubs across Europe with calm and composed performances at the back, but it looks like Barcelona have beaten all the competition to this highly rated youngster.

Barcelona representatives met with Palmeiras counterparts on Thursday and an agreement was soon reached which will see the Colombian move to Barcelona in 2018.

Barcelona were rumoured to have a pre-contract agreement in place with the talented Palmeiras star but no further formalities had been completed. Officials at Camp Nou have however moved quickly as they did not want to let this player slip.

It was rumoured that Barcelona were also interested in Gabriel Jesus, but the Brazilian forward slipped through their net with Manchester City moving in swiftly to sign the 19-year-old.

22-year-old Yerry Mina has been highly impressive in the last year and is definitely one of the best centre-backs in the world. The defender has already made 5 appearances for the Colombian senior side and was even named in the Brazilian Serie A 2016 team of the year.

Barcelona representatives have moved well to seal a €9 million deal for Yerry Mina. The deal will see the Colombian remain with Palmeiras until January of next year, before moving to the Camp Nou in 2018.

With Javier Mascherano and Jeremy Mathieu ageing, Barcelona have only two top quality centre-backs to call upon (Pique and Umtiti). Yerry Mina with his calm, composure and ability on the ball is a perfect Barcelona type of player and the 22-year-old could become the foundation of Barcelona’s defence in the future.

Yerry Mina is one of the most talented defenders in world football and the signing of the Colombian represents a wonderful deal for the Catalan giants. At still only 22, Mina is poised to become one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in the world.

€9 million represents a very shrewd business for Barcelona and the club’s transfer department will be congratulating themselves on sealing the deal for the Colombian defender.

