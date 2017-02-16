Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says he is happy to see Barcelona lose

The Real Madrid star also said he was not surprised by Barcelona's huge defeat to PSG

Sergio Ramos has not been shy of expressing his feelings towards Barcelona

What’s the story?

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said he was obviously happy to see arch rivals Barcelona suffer a 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League first leg. Speaking after his own team’s Impressive 3-1 victory against Napoli, Ramos when asked if he was happy to see Barcelona lose, replied:

"I won't say no. I don't like to see my friends suffer, but obviously I don't like Barcelona to win."

While many were surprised with PSG’s stupendous performance, the Real Madrid number 4 said that it wasn’t entirely unexpected:

"I wasn't [surprised]," he added. "What it means is that in Champions League any team pays for a bad game. PSG did a great game, put pressure in the front."

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona were completely destroyed in the first leg by a sublime Paris Saint-Germain performance. Former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria was on fire and caused the Barcelona defence plenty of problems throughout the match.

Also, both Real Madrid and Barcelona players have never been shy of mocking each other with Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos most often being the main perpetrators in the verbal volleys.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona look like they are out of the Champions League after their first leg loss while Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory in the first leg puts them in a very good position to progress to the quarterfinal.

In La Liga as well, Real Madrid are one point ahead of their arch rivals Barcelona with 2 games in hand and these lacklustre performances by Barcelona have put Luis Enrique’s future in doubt.

What’s next

Barcelona will look to bounce back from the drubbing and put in some solid performances in their upcoming matches while Real Madrid will try to maintain their good form and become the first team in history to win two Champions League titles back-to-back.

Luis Enrique’s position has been subject to intense speculation after the Catalan giants’ loss and the Spaniard will be hoping that Messi and co rediscover their form soon and deliver some positive results.

Sportskeeda’s take

The rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona is really intense and it is no surprise to see Sergio Ramos' quotes about Barcelona's loss. Ramos’ loyalty and passion towards the Real Madrid shirt have never been questioned and these latest quotes will make him even more of a fan favourite at the Santiago Bernabeu.