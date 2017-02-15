UEFA Champions League 2016/17: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Barcelona, Player ratings

Barca were hammered by PSG left, right and centre as they crumbled to a 0-4 defeat.

Analysis 15 Feb 2017, 09:06 IST

PSG players celebrating their win against Barca

Barcelona’s trip to Paris Saint-Germain for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16-game ended up in a disaster when they were comprehensively outplayed and beaten by the Parisians.

It was birthday boy Angel di Maria, who opened the scoring for the French side with a sublime freekick. And then rounded off his special day with another beautiful goal into Ter Stegen’s top corner to put his side 3-0 up.

In between these two goals, it was Julian Draxler who applied an emphatic finish to a quick PSG counter after Lionel Messi had lost the ball in midfield. Rounding off the scoring for the Parisian club was another birthday boy, Edinson Cavani who gave the finishing touches to a fine solo run and an even better pass from Thomas Meunier.

With the second leg to be played at Camp Nou, Luis Enrique's side now requires a comeback of unprecedented proportions in Champions League history having been put to the sword in the French capital.

Let’s take a look at how the players fared for the two sides.

#1 Paris Saint-Germain

Kevin Trapp: 7/10

He had the best seat in the stadium and could have even brought some popcorn to enjoy the way his team played. He did, however, make a few good clearances and interceptions.

Presnel Kimpembe: 8/10

The young defender was an absolute rock in defence as PSG never felt the absence of their captain in this game. He kept Suarez at bay and distributed well from the back.

Marquinhos: 8/10

Alongside Kimpembe, the Brazilian closed down the mighty MSN pretty effectively. He timed his tackles immaculately and won them fair and square. His distribution too was top notch.

Layvin Kurzawa: 7/10

He was solid in defence and did not allow either Lionel Messi or Sergi Roberto an inch of space to manoeuvre or even find a good cross into the box. However, he could have done better on the overlap.

Thomas Meunier: 8/10

The big Belgian was absolutely everywhere on the right flank. He won his ariel battles and attacked with much gusto; even going on a solo run before finding Cavani for PSG’s fourth. Although troubled a bit by Neymar, he escaped unscathed.

Blaise Matuidi: 7/10

Blaise Matuidi was everywhere on the pitch

He very much embodied the team on the night – full of running and energy. Matuidi was always available in space, free for a pass. The Frenchman covered a lot of ground and pressed well to keep the Barcelona midfield in check.

Marco Veratti: 8.5/10

The Italian ran the show for Parisians, spraying passes from deep and occasionally bombing forward as well. He set up Draxler’s goal but was unfortunately taken off with an injury scare.

Angel Di Maria: 9.5/10

Di Maria popped up everywhere in Barca’s defensive third and was a threat every time he was on the ball. He opened the scoring with a lovely free kick and made it three for the hosts with a beautiful curler into the top corner.

Julian Draxler: 8/10

He scored PSG’s second with a great finish and was full of energy on PSG’s right. Always looking to attack, he, though, was guilty of being selfish a few times.

Adrien Rabiot: 9/10

His passing was awesome, his tackling was great and he made a few penetrating runs which always caused problems for Barcelona. He, alongside Verratti, absolutely bossed the midfield against the likes of Busquets and Iniesta.

Edinson Cavani: 8/10

Edinson Cavani rounded off a memorable night for PSG

He scored PSG’s last and fourth goal of the night with an emphatic finish into Ter Stegen’s near post. His movements and physicality caused problems for Barca’s defence throughout the match.

Substitutes:

Lucas Moura: 6/10

The Brazilian came on for Di Maria but was not quite as effective as the Argentine. He did, however, see a good attempt blocked byJordi Alba, in what was his only major contribution in attack.

Christopher Nkunku: 5.5 /10

He came on for an injured Verratti and kept things simple and tidy. Not too flashy or risky, it was a mature showing from the youngster.

Javier Pastore: N/A