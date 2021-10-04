Barcelona have agreement on personal terms with versatile forward: Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo.

The Catalans tried to sign the Spain international on transfer deadline day in the summer. But their dire financial conditions meant they could not meet Leipzig's demands.

However, Barcelona retain a high interest in the 23-year-old. They have identified him as a potential transfer target for next winter or the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo (as reported by Barca Buzz), the Catalans have agreed personal terms with Olmo. They will now turn their attention to striking a deal with his club.

The former Dinamo Zagreb man came through the famed La Masia academy at Barcelona but left to join Dinamo Zagreb in 2014. He progressed through the ranks with the Croatian giants and garnered headlined in the Croatian league before completing a move to RB Leipzig in 2020.

His time in Zagreb saw him score 34 goals and provide 28 assists from 124 matches in all competitions. He also became established in the international fold for Spain.

Olmo has continued with his impressive trajectory at Leipzig and this has led to Barcelona showing interest in their former academy player.

Barcelona's current slump means they are no longer an attractive destination for top footbalers

Ronald Koeman is under pressure at Barcelona

Barcelona were once the world's most admired club. At one time practically every player in the world would have jumped at the opportunity to don Blaugrana's famous colors.

However, the current realities are that the Camp Nou outfit have fallen some way off their previous standards and have been tainted by several off-field scandals.

The club's perilous financial standing has been well-documented and Lionel Messi's departure in the summer has compounded matters on the field.

Barcelona are currently in the midst of their worst run of results in recent memory. The club's descent into mediocrity does not look like it will stop anytime soon.

They have simply been unable to match the standards expected of a club of their standing. They are in real danger of being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The poor run of results has put pressure on Ronald Koeman's job and Barcelona have slowly begun to lose their previous magnetic pull on top players.

It remains to be seen whether the club will be able to reverse the trend and get back to the summit of the game.

