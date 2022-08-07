Barcelona and PSG lead race to sign 21-year-old striker: Reports

FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing SL Benfica youngster Goncalo Ramos, as per reports from Fichajes.

As per the report, Benfica are preparing themselves to part ways with another generational attacker following the sale of Joao Felix and Darwin Nunez.

Benfica's elite production line has consistently supplied plenty of gifted footballers over the years but the Portuguese giants have failed to hold onto most of them.

Felix and Nunez have both been lured away from the Estádio da Luz on big-money transfers in the recent past, and Ramos could be next in line.

Goncalo Ramos is an attacker held in very high regard in Portugal and this could be his breakout season, with Darwin Nunez having moved to Liverpool on a £85m deal.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



8 shots

3 goals

4 big chances missed



If he becomes a little more lethal, and I strongly believe he will, Benfica will have another killer in their attack. 🦅 Gonçalo Ramos vs Midtjylland8 shots3 goals4 big chances missedIf he becomes a little more lethal, and I strongly believe he will, Benfica will have another killer in their attack. 🦅 Gonçalo Ramos vs Midtjylland⚡️8 shots⚽️3 goals❌4 big chances missedIf he becomes a little more lethal, and I strongly believe he will, Benfica will have another killer in their attack. 🦅 https://t.co/UpxRSGnFzs

Ramos was mostly used as a secondary forward last season by the Eagles' caretaker boss Nelson Verissimo and he did pretty well in that role.

The flamboyant attacker scored eight goals and provided four assists in 46 games across all competitions last season.

However, he is expected to become the key attacker under new manager Roger Schmidt and has made a blistering start to the new season.

Ramos scored a hat-trick against Danish side Midtjylland in the qualifying phase for the Champions League.on Tuesday.

Barcelona and PSG are both set to look to test the resolve of Benfica with a bid for the 21-year-old this summer.

Barcelona or PSG - best move for the Benfica starlet?

The Portuguese U-21 international could be in no hurry for his big move away from his boyhood club having become the focal point of his team's attack.

Both Barcelona and PSG have plenty of quality and options up front and Ramos might struggle to claim a place for himself in the starting XI at either club.

From his point of view, staying at Benfica to continue his development makes more sense.

He is just 21 years of age and still has a lot to learn and his future looks exceptionally bright.

However, he cannot afford to make the wrong decision, which could take his career in a backward direction.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far