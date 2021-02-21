Barcelona could beat Real Madrid to David Alaba if Joan Laporta becomes president -Reports

Barcelona could beat Real Madrid in the race for David Alaba next summer. David Alaba's current contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent. Previous reports had suggested the Austrian has already reached a pre-contractual agreement with Real Madrid, and is set to join the Spanish giants in the summer.

According to Sport, Barcelona are also interested in signing Alaba, and could pull off a sensational move for the Bayern Munich star if Joan Laporta becomes president of the club.

Laporta is believed to have close relations with Alaba's agent Pini Zihavi. The report suggests that Laporta's relationship with Zihavi is strong enough to halt any negotiations with Real Madrid.

David Alaba is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season after failing to agree to a contract extension. Alaba has made over 400 appearances for Bayern Munich in his ten years at the club, playing a key role in the club's nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League wins.

Bayern however, refused to meet David Alaba's wage demands, and have decided to let the Austrian see out the remainder of his contract and leave on a free transfer. Alaba has been heavily tipped to join Real Madrid but it seems like Barcelona might look to hijack the deal.

Ronald Koeman's side have suffered from a number of defensive injuries and errors this season and will look to strengthen their back-line in the summer. The club are actively looking for a replacement for the ageing Gerard Pique, and are reportedly listening to offers for Samuel Umtiti.

🔄 (ALABA): David Alaba has not yet signed a contract with any club and is not close to doing so, but Real Madrid remain the favourites.



• Pini Zahavi, Alaba's agent, is waiting for the Barcelona presidential elections to get over.#FCB #RMA #Transfers 🇦🇹



Via (🟢): @Plettigoal pic.twitter.com/paqendfZTY — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) February 16, 2021

Barcelona will be desperate to sign a top quality defender next summer to solve their problems at the back. The Catalans are however, suffering from huge financial losses due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, a move for Alaba, who will be available for free in the summer, would be ideal for Ronald Koeman's side.

However, David Alaba will command a high fee in terms of weekly wages, something that Barcelona might not be able to afford given their current financial situation.