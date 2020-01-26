Barcelona bid £67 million to bring back former La Liga striker, transfer target given the green light to join Blaugrana and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 26th January 2020

Barcelona have made an offer for Wissam Ben Yedder

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Barcelona transfer news and gossip roundup. With only days left before the January transfer window is shut for good, the club's search for a striker will only heat up in the last few days of the month.

In today's edition of our roundup, we bring to you the latest on Barca's pursuit of Wissam Ben Yedder, the current status of negotiations for Rodrigo Moreno and more.

Barca await a response to their bid for Wissam Ben Yedder

Ben Yedder is one of the options for Barcelona to replace Luis Suarez

It seems Barcelona have fast-tracked their chase to sign a replacement for injured striker Luis Suarez, with Dailymail now reporting that a £67 million bid has been made for French striker Wissam Ben Yedder.

Ben Yedder has been clinical in front of the goal this season and has netted 15 times in all competitions in 18 games. The report claims that club officials met with representatives from Monaco and also Ben Yedder's agent.

Despite courting Rodrigo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lautaro Martinez this month, Barcelona have been rebuffed in their attempts so far and have thus turned to Ben Yedder, a proven La Liga striker who scored 38 goals during his stint with Sevilla.

Valencia admit Rodrigo can join Barcelona this month

Rodrigo

Valencia owner Peter Lim is understood to be open to the idea of letting striker Rodrigo Moreno leave this month and join rivals Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The report claims that Los Che representatives are prepared for a possible exit by the end of the month, which is adding fuel to the speculation.

But this sudden interest from the Catalans in their talisman and the willingness of the club to cash in on him is not going well with the Valencia players, including captain Jose Gaya, who believes letting go of a player like Rodrigo will be a mistake. He was quoted as saying by MARCA:

"From a player's perspective, I wouldn't understand the sale of Rodrigo. We will not be able to bring in anyone better than him."

Rodrigo is said to be quick-fix, just till Suarez returns to action, and with Inter's Martinez seen as a summer option, Barcelona might not pay £50 million for the Valencia star.

Barca want a striker within the next 48 hours

Barcelona have set a 48-hour deadline to sign a striker. Sport claim that the club hierarchy wants to make an announcement of a new signing by Monday.

As things stand, Rodrigo is the top target because signing him on a loan deal now, with an option to buy in the summer is possible. While it is understood that the same won't be possible with their other targets, which include Aubameyang and Martinez.

The club's recent loss to Valencia highlighted their need for a No.9, and with Carles Perez set to join Roma, Barcelona are desperate to add some firepower within their squad.

