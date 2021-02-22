Cadiz draw bigger disappointment than PSG defeat: Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman was left infuriated by his side's performance against Cadiz in La Liga on Sunday night. The Catalans were held to a 1-1 draw by the 14th-placed side at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona headed into Sunday night's game against Cadiz on the back of a 4-1 humiliation at the hands of PSG in the Champions League in midweek.

Ronald Koeman's side were in desperate need of a positive result to boost spirits, and show that the club is heading in the right direction.

Barcelona dominated proceedings against Cadiz, and took the lead through a first-half penalty from Lionel Messi. But the Catalan giants missed quite a few chances to increase their lead.

They were made to rue their wastefulness in front of goal when Cadiz were awarded a late penalty that Alex Fernandez converted.

Ronald Koeman expressed his disappointment at the result and his side's performance in the post-match press conference.

"It's disappointing. These kind of games have to be won and we didn't do it. It's a big opportunity lost after the Atletico Madrid defeat. It's a big disappointment. I'm very disappointed, more so than last Tuesday. We couldn't let the two points slip away. We are disappointed," said Koeman.

"I dont like to blame the players individually. We weren't up to the task in attack, and we have to defend differently. In terms of quality, we should have won. The problem is that the scoreline was very close and they could equalise at any moment, as happened," he added.

In July of last year, Cádiz CF were promoted to La Liga after a 14-year absence.



In December of last year, they stunned Ronald Koeman's Barcelona, defeating them 2-1 at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza.



They've just come away from the Nou Camp with a 1-1 draw.#BarçaCádiz pic.twitter.com/BboeNjvM0A — bet365 (@bet365) February 21, 2021

Barcelona miss the chance to close in on Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have been the in-form team in La Liga in recent months. After a slow start to life under Ronald Koeman, they have started to rack up wins.

Going into the match against Cadiz, Barcelona had won their last seven league matches.

The Cadiz draw leaves them third on the league table, eight points behind leaders Atletico Madrid. A victory would have seen Barcelona close to gap with Atletico to just five points.

Ronald Koeman's side could now drop down to fourth place if Sevilla beat Osasuna on Monday.