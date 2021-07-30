Barcelona boss rejects chance to sign two transfer targets - Reports

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman was given a vote of confidence from club president Joan Laporta at the end of last season despite the club enduring a disappointing end to the 2020-21 campaign. The Dutchman has also been backed in the transfer market this summer but has rejected the chance to sign two transfer targets.

According to Sport, Ronald Koeman has rejected the opportunity to sign Cristian Romero and Renato Sanches. The Argentine defender and the Portuguese midfielder have quickly become two of the most in-demand players in Europe.

They were standout players for their respective countries at the Copa America and Euro 2020 this summer. Cristian Romero won Copa America 2021 with Argentina, while Renato Sanches impressed for Portugal even though they crashed out of Euro 2020 in Round of 16.

Barcelona have resorted to signing free agents this summer due to their dire financial situation. The club have already signed Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay this summer on free transfers. They have, therefore, finished the bulk of their transfer business.

Renato Sanches played a pivotal role in Lille's Ligue 1 title triumph last season and is believed to be ready to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs once again.

Cristian Romero, on the other hand, spent last season on loan with Italian club Atalanta. He made 42 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Ronald Koeman reportedly believes Barcelona currently possess enough options at centre-back. The Dutch tactician is not convinced by Renato Sanches' ability to perform consistently at the top level.

@RonaldKoeman isn't in favor of bringing Renato Sanches to the club, despite wanting a midfielder to strengthen the team. [twitch: gerardromero]@FCBarcelona #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/duTGnTJtvu — SportsCrazyNation (@SportsCrazyNat1) July 27, 2021

Barcelona will focus on selling players rather than making more additions to the squad

Belgium v Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Barcelona are likely to focus on selling the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti this summer rather than making more additions to the squad.

The Catalan giants will need to reduce their wage bill to be able to register Lionel Messi's new contract in time for the start of next season.

