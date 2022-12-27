Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany identifies 3 players he wants to sign in the summer of 2023: Reports

Barcelona's director of football, Mateu Alemany, is reportedly focusing on securing three deals for the summer of 2023. He is also set to place particular emphasis on the free agent market.

According to Diario Sport, Alemany recognizes the challenges in making January signings and has therefore been planning for the future. The deals he is working on include centre-back Inigo Martinez and midfielder N'Golo Kante. Both players will be out of contract with their respective clubs at the end of the current season.

Martinez is a highly coveted defender who currently plays for Athletic Bilbao. He has been an integral player for the Spanish club, contributing to their victories in the Supercopa de Espana in 2020-21.

He is renowned for his defensive skills, positioning, and passing ability, and would be a valuable addition to Barcelona's defense.

Chelsea's Kante is a player who is generating interest from many clubs due to his tireless work rate, tenacity, and defensive skills. The French midfielder has had a successful career, winning numerous accolades including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League with the Blues.

He could bring valuable experience and leadership to Barcelona's midfield.

The third player to potentially join the Catalans is Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko, who is also out of contract at the end of the season. While he is expected to draw interest from many European clubs, it is claimed that Moukoko would prefer a move to Barcelona.

The young forward has made a name for himself in the Bundesliga and is widely considered one of the most promising young talents in world football. He has scored six goals in 14 league appearances for Borussia Dortmund and has become popular for his pace and finishing.

Barcelona may look to sell Raphinha if forward doesn't improve

Raphinha, who joined Barcelona from Leeds United for around €60 million in the summer, is going through a difficult period at Camp Nou. According to Relevo, Barca have doubts about Raphinha and feels that he has been underwhelming so far.

When Barcelona approached Raphinha in the summer of 2022, he saw it as an opportunity to advance his career. However, he has struggled to match his previous form at Camp Nou and has had difficulty adapting to the new team and league.

The club had hoped that he would have a more significant role in the team, but so far he has only started six games in La Liga and scored twice.

According to Relevo's report, Barca may consider selling Raphinha in the summer. He is likely to have interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Raphinha will be hoping to improve his situation, as he has the talent and potential to be a vital player for the team.

