Reports: Barcelona close to agreeing terms with €100 million rated midfielder

Barcelona see him as the ideal replacement for Iniesta

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 21 Jun 2017, 17:41 IST

Smart move!

What’s the story?

Marco Verratti is a hot property in the transfer market right now, and all the European giants are chasing him. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing him.

However, it's Barcelona who are leading the race right now. The Catalan side have agreed personal terms with the Italian midfielder according to Calcio Mercato.

Sources have told the Italian publication that the club held several meetings with Verratti in the past few weeks. The midfielder has finally agreed terms with them after initially indicating that he prefers a move to Real Madrid.

In case you didn’t know...

Marco Verratti has told Paris Saint-Germain that he does not wish to play for them again according to Goal. The midfielder wants to play at a club that is challenging for the Champions League and is eyeing a move to La Liga.

Talking to Valverde?

Recently, his agent again hinted at a move away. He said, "Now it is clear – money is not enough. [The] appeal is also needed, and in the last four or five years, the French club have not done enough to improve in that regard."

The heart of the matter

Barcelona are keen on signing a long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta and are willing to break the bank for Verratti. He is valued at around €100 million as one of the most coveted midfielders in the game.

Iniesta’s contract expires at the end of next season and reports suggest that he will not be continuing at the club. The Spanish giants want him to guide his replacement and thus want the signing secured this summer.

Replacement found?

The 24-year-old reportedly had dinner with Lionel Messi last week, and the Argentine convinced him to join Barcelona. The Barcelona superstar is said to be keen on working with Verratti.

Bayern Munich were interested in signing the Italian and reportedly held talks with Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 side demanded €100 million for him, and thus the German side decided not to pursue him.

Juventus also backed out of the race because of the same season while Chelsea are stilling trying to negotiate a price. Real Madrid are keeping an eye on the situation but are concentrating on other targets right now.

What’s next?

Barcelona will now try and negotiate a deal with PSG for Verratti. The midfielder is forcing a move, and the French side will now have to agree to sell him.

Reports last week by Mundo Deportivo suggested that PSG were willing to sell Verratti, but not to Barcelona. They believe that the club has approached him without their permission and tapped him up.

Author’s Take

Verratti would be the best replacement for Andres Iniesta. He's a very similar player and would do wonders for the club.

Messi, Neymar and Suarez will flourish a lot more with the Italian behind them as he would be providing a lot of amazing through balls and insane passes.