Reports: Barcelona confident of announcing second superstar signing in coming days

Barcelona are ready to make him the second most expensive player of all time!

Barcelona are not holding back in this transfer market

What's the story?

Barcelona recently confirmed the signing of Ousmane Dembele and there seems to be more good news in store for the fans as reports in Sport (via Express) claim that the Blaugrana are also confident of completing the signing of Liverpool superstar Philippe Coutinho in the coming days.

Coutinho has already handed in a transfer request and is keen on a move to Barcelona. However, Liverpool have been pretty adamant about their stance of not selling him and it will be interesting to see if the Blaugrana do indeed end up signing the Brazilian playmaker before the transfer window ends.

In case you didn't know...

Future Barcelona superstar?

The future of Coutinho has been subject to intense speculation in the last few weeks. The Blaugrana are ready to break the bank for the Liverpool 'number 10' and they are confident that their fourth bid of £139 million will be accepted in the coming days.

Although Liverpool have rejected 3 mega bids so far, it is believed that the relationship between Klopp and Coutinho has deteriorated beyond repair and the Liverpool board are considering selling him in order to maintain squad harmony.

Also read: 5 best midfielders in the Premier League at the moment

The heart of the matter

Although there were some reports stating that Coutinho was willing to reintegrate himself to the Liverpool squad, Spanish daily Sport claims it is far from the truth with the Brazilian desperate to link up with Messi, Suarez and now Dembele at the Camp Nou.

Coutinho suspected that the deal for him as off after Barcelona announced the signing of Dembele last night, but it seems that the club officials have told him that they are still interested in signing him.

The 25-year-old's insistence to leave Liverpool has not gone down well with Klopp and it is believed that the German might green light a £139 million sale of Coutinho in order to maintain squad harmony and not disrupt the Liverpool squad especially as they have even the Champions League to contend in this season.

Also read: 'Welcome Messi' - Real Madrid latest club hacked

Video

There is no doubting the fact that Coutinho is one of the best playmakers in the Premier League at the moment.

Author's take

Coutinho's desire to join Barcelona has been well publicised in the last few weeks. While there is no doubting the fact that Coutinho's sale will be a huge loss to Liverpool, a £139 million fee is not a joke and it might be better for the Reds to cash in rather than keep a player who is unhappy.

Also read: Barca new boy Dembele and in-demand Mbappe the headliners of France's generation next