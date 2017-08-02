5 best midfielders in the Premier League at the moment

02 Aug 2017

The Premier League has some amazing talent. While the forwards often grab all the attention, midfielders are in fact the most important players on the football pitch. They act as a link between the defence and attack and are vital in setting up goals and breaking up opposition play.

All the top teams in the League have that one player capable of making the difference at the centre of the park. A player through whom all the attacks go through, or a player who stops the opposition with his incredible positioning skills and tackling.

Without much ado, let us take a look at the 5 best midfielders in the Premier League at the moment.

#5 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba will be looking to unleash his full potential this season

Paul Pogba? That £89 million flop? Fans all around the world might be perplexed by Pogba’s inclusion in this list, but if you keep aside the world record transfer fee and all the hype that goes along with it, you will observe that the Frenchman has actually had an extremely decent 2016/17 season.

Playing in a slightly withdrawn and unfamiliar role under Jose Mourinho, Pogba after struggling initially hit top form and played a crucial role in many of United’s good performances this season. An integral part of United’s Europa League winning campaign, Pogba’s all action displays were extremely valuable to Mourinho.

With the arrival of Matic at United, Pogba will have the license to play in a more advanced role, and we might just see the best of the Frenchman in the 2017/18 season. Pogba at his best is capable of winning games single-handedly for Manchester United.