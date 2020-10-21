Barcelona confirm contract extensions of 4 first-team stars

FC Barcelona and first-team players Gerard Pique, Marc Ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong have reached an agreement for the extension of their respective contracts.

These agreements have been reached following weeks of negotiations and include a temporary salary adjustment due to the current circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 induced crisis.

Barcelona spent most of their summer selling or loaning out ageing and fringe players from their squad in order to raise funds and reduce their wage bill. Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman had informed the likes of Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo and Ivan Rakitic that they are not a part of his plans for the club.

Barcelona did not make the transfer headlines this summer with any big-money buys, apart from the signing of Miralem Pjanic for €60 million from Juventus in June which involved Arthur Melo going in the opposite direction.

The Catalan giants were also able to complete deals for highly-rated right-back Sergino Dest and winger Trincao in the final days of the transfer window.

Barcelona's most important piece of business was, however, managing to keep a hold of talisman, Lionel Messi.

The Argentine genius made no secret of his desire to leave the Camp Nou but was forced to stay put after his legal team failed to find a way out of his gigantic €700 million release clause. Messi has now reiterated that his main focus is to take Barcelona back to the top of European football.

Barcelona fans have now been handed another boost, with four of their senior squad members signing contract extensions with the club. Veteran defender Gerard Pique has extended his contract until June 2024, and his buy-out clause stands at 500 million euros.

Marc Ter Stegen has extended his contract until 30th June 2025, and his buy-out clause is set at 500 million euros. The German goalkeeper has established himself as one of the best in the world in his position.

Meanwhile, Clement Lenglet has extended his contract until 30th June 2026, and his buy-out clause stands at 300 million euros. The 25-year-old Frenchman has been largely impressive since his move from Sevilla, displacing the likes of Samuel Umtiti.

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong has extended his contract until June 2026, and his buy-out clause stands at 400 million euros. The 23-year-old midfielder played 47 games for Barcelona last season and has started every game under Ronald Koeman this term. Frenkie de Jong is seen by many as the future of Barcelona and the heir apparent to former Barcelona legend, Xavi.