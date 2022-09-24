Barcelona consider surgery as key player suffers injury more serious than initially thought: Reports

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo might have to go under the knife after sustaining an injury during international duty.

The international break turned out to be a nightmare for the Catalan club as Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo all suffered injuries.

Kounde, who was signed from Sevilla during the summer transfer window, is set to be out for four to five weeks. He suffered a minor muscle tear.

Araujo's injury was initially thought to be less serious. The defender was withdrawn in the first minute of Uruguay's 1-0 loss to Iran. He was expected to be out for two to three weeks. However, after further examination, it is determined that it would take six to seven weeks for the defender to recover and the Catalan club are considering surgery for the player.

Both Kounde and Araujo will miss a host of important fixtures for Barcelona, including the El Clasico. The onus will now fall upon the likes of Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, and Gerard Pique to carry out Barca's defensive duties.

Javi Miguel Club @fansjavimiguel Araujo, entre 6 a 7 semanas KO!!!! Araujo, entre 6 a 7 semanas KO!!!!

Xavi Hernandez's men have been excellent defensively in La Liga as they have conceded only one goal in six games.

The 23-year-old Kounde has made five appearances for the club so far this season, providing three assists. Araujo, meanwhile, has made seven appearances for the Blaugarana this season.

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets hints at exit from club

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets has been an absolute legend for Barcelona since making his debut in 2008. The player has made 687 appearances for the Catalan club till date.

However, he is currently 34 years old and is in the last year of his contract. Despite his age, he remains a starter under Xavi Hernandez and is the club captain.

ESPN recently reported that Busquets might join David Beckham-owned MLS side Inter Miami. The Spanish World Cup winner addressed those rumors, stating (via Barca Blaugaranaus):

“Everything that has appeared in the media has seemed strange to me because there is nothing. I haven’t thought about it, I want to see how the season goes. I have several options: continue at my club or in other leagues."

He further added:

"It is clear that I am not 20 years old, but in the end, a priori, it is the last year of the contract that I signed, I understand that there are rumours, but another thing is that they are false and things are not official until they become official.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far