Barcelona could make offer to sign Arsenal target in January: Reports

Barcelona could make a move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in January amid interest from Arsenal.

As per Spanish outlet Sport, Blaugrana sporting director Jordi Cruyff is a huge admirer of the Belgium international.

Cruyff is a close friend of Belgium national team manager Roberto Martinez and has reportedly received rave reviews about the Leicester City star from the former Everton boss.

One of the reasons Barcelona are believed to be keen on Tielemans is due to his ability to play either as a deep-lying playmaker or as a box-to-box midfielder.

The former AS Monaco midfield dynamo also has an eye for goals, especially from long range, having scored plenty of screamers over the years.

Tielemans' contract situation also makes him a feasible option for the Catalan giants.

The Belgian is contracted to the King Power Stadium outfit till the summer of 2023 and looks likely to leave on a free transfer once the deal expires.

According to Barca Universal, the Foxes might be tempted to cash in on Tielemans for the right price in January rather than losing him for nothing in the summer.

Barca Universal claims that Arsenal are also very much keen on the former Anderlecht star after failing to land him in the summer.

The Arsenal target is said to be currently focused on the FIFA World Cup and will make a decision on his future only after the tournament in Qatar.

Tielemans initially joined Leicester City on loan from AS Monaco in January 2019 before making the move permanent later that year in the summer.

He has played 175 games for the Foxes till date, scoring 27 goals and producing 25 assists. The Belgian has won one FA Cup and one FA Community Shield during his time at the club.

Barcelona missed the opportunity to land now-Arsenal star on a bargain deal

Barcelona reportedly turned down the chance to sign Gabriel Martinelli back in 2018, who has become a key player for Arsenal.

The Brazilian was brought into Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper (Barcelona's training ground) in 2018 to train with the Barca B squad by the club's South American marketing head Andre Cury.

However, the Blaugrana were not impressed with Martinelli's showings on the training ground.

The forward returned to his boyhood club, Ituano, before eventually joining Arsenal for a fee of €7 million in 2019.

He has since established himself as a key player at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta.

The Brazil international has made 104 appearances for the Gunners till date, scoring 23 goals and providing 15 assists.

