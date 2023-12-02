Barcelona dealt blow as Xavi confirms star man is set to miss La Liga fixture against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona's aspirations have taken a hit with manager Xavi Hernandez confirming the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for the upcoming La Liga showdown against Atletico Madrid.

The clash, slated for Sunday evening at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, has emerged as a critical one for both clubs. They are currently locked in a points tie in third and fourth place, and are hot on the heels of league frontrunners Girona and Real Madrid.

Barca, fresh from a gritty 2-1 victory over Porto in the Champions League, will aim to transfer that winning energy into their domestic campaign. However, Xavi addressed the media on the eve of the game and dropped the bombshell about their star.

Suffering from a lower back issue, ter Stegen's has been absent in recent games, putting Barca in a spot of bother. There were some hopes regarding his return, but the manager has confirmed the player's unavailability (via Barca Universal):

“He has been tested but he has a problem. He is not fit, he is ruled out for tomorrow."

Ter Stegen's impact this season has been substantial, with him managing six clean sheets in 13 La Liga appearances, helping Barca find much-needed defensive solidity. His absence in such a high-stake match will be a concern for the Catalans against a formidable Atletico side.

Robert Lewandowski exhorts Barcelona side ahead of Atletico clash

Barcelona have to gear up for a crucial period in their La Liga title defense, with Atletico Madrid's looming visit this weekend. Aside from this significant hurdle for the reigning champions, they will need to handle a local derby against Girona on December 10.

As their upcoming fixtures pit them against two of the top four teams, star striker Robert Lewandowski has pushed his team to claim victories in both games. In a statement to the club's media (via Football Espana), Lewandowski said:

“Winning is very important for the team, mentally it’s important for us. We have to go all out from the first minute. We must take a step forward. The season is very, very long and we want to win every game to retain the league. That’s why we have to win and secure six points in the next two games against rivals at the top of the table.”

However, Lewandowski himself is under the microscope, facing a challenge to reignite his goal-scoring prowess. The Poland international has experienced a dry spell recently, netting just two goals in his last six La Liga outings with Barcelona.