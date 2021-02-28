Barcelona defender Gerard Pique believes the Catalans are still in the La Liga title race

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has insisted that his side still have a chance of winning the La Liga title after their latest victory over Sevilla on Saturday. Barcelona moved within two points of league leaders Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand over Ronald Koeman's side.

Barcelona ran out 2-0 winners over Sevilla thanks to a first-half strike from Ousmane Dembele, and a goal late in the second half from Lionel Messi.

Ronald Koeman's side have shown signs of resistance after their humiliating defeat to PSG in the first leg of their round-of-16 Champions League tie. Barcelona are all but certain to get knocked out of Europe's elite competition, but still have a chance of winning the La Liga.

Veteran defender Gerard Pique insisted that his team were 'definitely' still in the title race. "There's a title race, definitely," said Pique in a post-match press conference.

"Sevilla, at home, didn't have a shot on target nor created clear chances."

Despite poor results in the Champions League, Gerard Pique believes Barcelona can still resurrect their season.

"We've seen much worse things and the team, despite those two games ( against Sevilla and PSG), is one to believe in this year. It's not an ideal situation, but I'm confident in the team. Everything is in our head," said Pique

"If we turn it around on Wednesday (against Sevilla), the season changes completely. We'd be in the final of the Copa, (and) we're still alive in La Liga."

Barcelona face Sevilla again on Wednesday night in the Copa Del Rey semi-final. The Catalan giants will have to overcome a 2-0 deficit over Julen Lopetigui's side if they are to progress to the finals.

Gerard Pique suffered what could have been a season-ending injury in November.



Three months later, he's back in action for Barcelona 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/rVfEIeISwT — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 16, 2021

Barcelona can take advantage of Atletico's shaky form in La Liga

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Barcelona's latest victory has extended their unbeaten run in La Liga to fifteen games. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have won just two of their last five games in the league.

Ronald Koeman's side endured a poor start to their 2020-21 campaign, but have hit their stride under the Dutch manager in recent months. Koeman's side will also be boosted by the recent form of Lionel Messi, and Antoine Griezmann who have developed a fruitful relationship this season.

Koeman will be hoping that the likes of Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet raise their game in the coming weeks, and the Barcelona defense continues to be a source of concern for the Dutchman.