Barcelona defender Gerard Pique heaps praise on Real Madrid president Florentino Perez amidst Kylian Mbappe interest

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has heaped praise on Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for his ability to snap up big-name players in the transfer window.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a high-profile move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe this summer.

However, the Ligue 1 giants have been reluctant to release their star man and have already turned down two approaches from the Spanish giants.

The latest offer worth €170 million, plus €10m in add-ons, was reportedly rejected by PSG according to Goal, who claim Los Blancos have now pulled out of the race for the Frenchman.

However, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique feels that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is quite unpredictable in the transfer market and could complete a seemingly impossible deal. Pique also referred to Luis Figo’s move to Real Madrid from Barcelona back in 2000 to put forth his point.

Speaking on Twitch ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s game against Reims, Pique said:

“Strategically, Tito Floren [Florentino Perez] has always been like this.... And he showed it at the time, the move he made with [Luis] Figo hurt my soul, you can't even imagine it. You can expect everything from Floren," the Barcelona defender said as per Marca.

The veteran defender added that while Lionel Messi might need some time to adapt to the physical nature of Ligue 1, he will link up brilliantly with former teammate Neymar in PSG’s attack.

Pique said:

"They know each other a lot, there is a lot of chemistry. They will understand each other with their eyes. One moves into space, the other gives the ball.

"That will be very common, and on a day-to-day basis. The French league is very physical, Leo will have a hard time adapting but he will be there quickly.

"Today I don't know if he will play for half an hour, but I would bet my house that he will score a goal. I'm sure he will be there trying."

PSG could lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid for free next summer

Real Madrid have reportedly ended their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

Following Paris Saint-Germain’s reluctance to negotiate, Real Madrid have reportedly ended their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

The Ligue 1 giants have slapped a €200 million tag on their prized asset, a fee Real Madrid are unwilling to meet.

With Mbappe’s contract expiring next summer, Los Blancos have opted to cool off their interest for another year and snap him up for free in the coming summer window.

Kylian Mbappe is also keen on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and has not hidden his admiration for the 13-time Champions League winners.

The Frenchman is believed to have turned down over five contract renewal offers from PSG as he seeks a move to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid have also opted to wait until January, where they can snap up the 22-year-old on a pre-contract agreement ahead of a free transfer next summer.

However, should that happen, Pique believes the Paris-based club will replace the Frenchman with another superstar.

"I feel that if Mbappe leaves this year, [PSG president] Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] is not going to let him go if he doesn't have another one there to present.

"Regardless of whether he stays or leaves, we are more than fine, [as] our friend Nasser will be there guaranteeing that there are stars in the French league."

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava