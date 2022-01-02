Barcelona ‘dismayed’ and upset by Ronaldinho’s comments on Lionel Messi joining PSG: Reports

According to reports by Colin Millar for the Mirror, Barcelona are “dismayed” with club ambassador Ronaldinho for comments made about PSG's Lionel Messi. The retired Brazilian allegedly stirred controversy at Camp Nou after calling Messi's move to PSG this summer "a pleasant surprise."

Ronaldinho expressed his happiness over the move, saying:

"I am very happy to see Messi at PSG, a club that occupies an important place in my heart. I did not expect it (the transfer) to happen, I was counting on Messi going to finish his career at Barcelona. It was a surprise, but a pleasant surprise for me."

Although Ronaldinho is also a fan-favorite at PSG, Barcelona are reportedly upset that the Blaugrana ambassador has made such comments publicly.

The Spanish giants have struggled to perform at their best since Lionel Messi’s departure. Sitting seventh in La Liga’s current standings, Barcelona face an uphill battle to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

The financial situation that saw the Argentine maestro depart Barcelona for PSG has also hampered the club’s ability to recruit as aggressively as they would have liked.

In France, Lionel Messi has failed to sparkle as he did with Barcelona after his move to PSG. The Argentine forward has been eclipsed by Kylian Mbappe this season and has registered a solitary goal in his 11 Ligue 1 appearances for the French outfit.

He's an extraordinary person: Barcelona legend Ronaldinho discusses PSG star Lionel Messi

Ronaldinho has spoken about Lionel Messi and his relationship with the Argentine, with both players sharing a close friendship during their time together at Camp Nou. Ronaldinho was integral in helping a young Messi adapt to the first-team squad and even provided the Argentine with an assist for his first goal.

The Brazilian legend spoke about their friendship, drawing comparisons between his and Messi's personalities. Ronaldinho said:

“He [Lionel Messi] is a very good person, he reminds me in many things of myself, when we see a camera then we are somewhat shy, but he is a great guy, a great father and a great friend. Not only is he good on the pitch, he is an extraordinary person too.

He also spoke about the Argentine's ability to lead PSG to Champions League glory:

“This PSG is a very good team, with very good players. It is a team that makes you want to see him (Messi) play. Of course, they can win the Champions League. They can do very good things.”

Ronaldinho and Messi's brotherhood is not unknown and will draw a warm response. However, it remains to be seen how Barcelona will react to the Brazilian's comments.

