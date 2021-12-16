Barcelona establish contact with agent of Juventus forward: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The Catalan giants have prioritized the signing of an attacker in January as they are currently suffering from a massive injury crisis.

According to Sport, Barcelona football director Mateu Alemany had a 'brief contact' with Bernardeschi's agent, Federico Pastorello. Reports suggest Alemany and Pastorello had a discussion regarding a potential move for Bernardeschi to the Camp Nou next season.

Federico Bernardeschi joined Juventus from Fiorentina in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth €40 million. The winger immediately became an integral member of Juventus' starting line-up. He has helped the club win three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia's during his time in Turin.

Bernardeschi has amassed 164 appearances in all competitions for Juventus, scoring 10 goals and contributing 22 assists. The Italian has, however, had to make do with a bit-part role at Juventus since the arrival of Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta last summer.

Bernardeschi has featured in just nine of Juventus' seventeen Serie A games this season. It has led to the 27-year-old being linked with a move away from the club. His current contract with the Bianconeri is set to expire at the end of the season.

Barcelona are desperately seeking attacking reinforcements. Three of their forwards in Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite are currently ruled out due to injuries. Their fourth striker, Sergio Aguero, has taken an early retirement from the game after being diagnosed with heart arrhythmia.

Xavi Hernandez is reportedly keen to sign two or three players during the January transfer window to add some much-needed quality and depth to his squad. Barcelona could try to sign Federico Bernardeschi for a bargain fee from Juventus in January as he enters the final six months of his contract.

Barcelona could offer Philippe Coutinho to Juventus as part of a player swap deal

Barcelona are keen to sign new players in January to improve their squad. It will give them the chance to resurrect their 2021-22 campaign during the second half of the season. The Catalan giants are also eager to sell or loan out fringe players.

Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti have been heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou in recent weeks. According to sports journalist Javi Miguel, Barcelona are desperate to find a new home for Coutinho and Umtiti in January.

The French defender, who won the 2018 World Cup, has been linked with a transfer to Portuguese giants Benfica. Barcelona are also looking into the possibility of swapping in Federico Bernadeschi by offering Philippe Coutinho in the winter transfer market.

