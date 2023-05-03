Barcelona eyeing surprise move for versatile ex-Ajax star who has impressed in the Premier League: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen to sign Brighton & Hove Albion star Joel Veltman in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Veltman, 31, has established himself as a crucial starter for Brighton since arriving from Ajax for €1 million in 2020. He has scored one goal and laid out one assist in 32 appearances across all competitions so far this campaign.

A right-footed, versatile defender blessed with tackling and positioning skills, the 28-cap Netherlands international has helped the Seagulls in their push for a UEFA Europa League finish this season. However, the player's future at the Amex Stadium is up in the air as he is in the final two months of his current contract.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are interested in roping in Veltman on a Bosman deal ahead of next season. They are keen to add the Dutchman to their ranks due to his ability to play both at right-back and centre-back.

Blaugrana head coach Xavi Hernandez has informed club president Joan Laporta that Veltman is a necessary addition to their ranks for next season. Xavi has been impressed with the defender's performances in a possession-based system.

Should Veltman join Barcelona this summer, he would provide solid competition to Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto at the right-back position. He could also feature as a centre-back for the Catalan giants if required.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are expected to offload Sergino Dest in the future to make room for summer arrivals.

Apart from Veltman, the Blaugrana are monitoring a host of other right-backs. Juan Foyth, Diogo Dalot, Jeremie Frimpong, Thomas Meunier and Benjamin Pavard are some of the names that the La Liga club are currently tracking.

Barcelona agree €8 million deal to sign 20-year-old: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona and Liverpool Montevideo have reached an €8 million agreement for Fabricio Diaz's services this summer. The La Liga club are keen to initially incorporate the Uruguayan into their 'B' team.

Diaz, 20, has emerged as one of the top talents in Uruguay since his senior-team debut for Liverpool Montevideo in February 2020. So far, he has helped them lift one trophy– the Supercopa Uruguaya trophy in 2020.

Should Diaz secure a permanent move to Camp Nou this summer, he is expected to be viewed as a successor to Sergio Busquets. While he is adept at operating as a deep-lying playmaker, he could also step into a holding role.

Diaz has scored five goals and laid out seven assists in 116 appearances for Liverpool Montevideo.

Poll : 0 votes