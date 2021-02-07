Barcelona fans from around the world vote Philippe Coutinho as the worst mega-signing in recent years

Following a poll conducted by Barca Universal, Barcelona fans worldwide voted Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho as the worst big-money signing in recent years.

After inspiring Barcelona to arguably the greatest remontada in football history in 2017, Neymar had completed a shock move to the Ligue 1, joining PSG, the very team he had knocked out three months earlier.

BARCELONA:



La Remontada (1/2)



In 2017, after PSG defeated Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, Neymar started a historical remontada campaign after he said: “As long as there is 1% chance, we will have 99% faith.” pic.twitter.com/lljX5fk6jY — Neymar News (@Neymoleque) February 5, 2021

The transfer was completed for a mind-boggling €222m and Neymar left after a very fruitful four-year stint at Barcelona.

The world-record transfer fee was expected, as Neymar had established himself as one of the best players in the world during his time with the Spanish outfit.

In came Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund that summer and Phillipe Coutinho followed six months later.

World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann was also brought in from Atletico Madrid in 2019, as Barcelona continued to look for the perfect replacement for the departed star man.

All three players have had their different struggles in the side, but according to a poll by Barcelona fans, Philippe Coutinho is the least preferred of the trio, and the one that they would like to see leave the club first.

Poll: If you had to choose one ‘€100m-plus player’ to leave this summer, who would it be? — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) February 3, 2021

In a poll conducted by Barca Universal, fans were asked to pick one of the three €100m+ signings to leave the club, and Philippe Coutinho got almost all the votes with an emphatic 82 percent of the 12,866.

Advertisement

Griezmann came second with 11 percent, while fellow countryman Dembele seemed to be the favorite of the trio, as he came last in the poll with only six and a half percent opting to sell the former Dortmund man.

Philip Coutinho has failed to live up to expectations since joining Barcelona from Liverpool

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga Santander

The result of this poll comes as no surprise as Coutinho cost Barcelona the most of the trio, with a hefty €140m plus numerous add-ons carved out to secure his services, while the two French internationals were acquired for €20m less.

Furthermore, numerous injuries have limited Dembele's impact at the Spanish side, while Griezmann has not nailed down a particular starting position at the Catalan-based club.

Coutinho, however, has suffered from both injuries and constant rotation of positions, which have hampered his progress at the club.

Advertisement

Barcelona still owe Liverpool nearly €30m from Coutinho. They bought him for around €160 million. They still owe Bordeux for Malcom, Gremio for Arthur Melo and Ajax for Frenkie de Jong. 2 of those players not even at the club anymore.



Don't even get me started on Griezmann. — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) January 31, 2021

With Coutinho floundering, he was sent out on loan to Bayern Munich for the whole of last season, only for the Brazilian to feature against Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals and knock them up with two sensational goals in a humiliating 8-2 defeat.

Coutinho won the treble with Bayern before returning to Spain at the end of the season.

Reports claimed new boss Ronald Koeman had the 28-year-old in his plans but after sustaining a major injury late last year, it is fairly obvious that the manager has found alternatives.

With both Greizman and Dembele doing well, and with Barcelona seemingly back in form, it would be very difficult to see Koeman making any tweaks to the side anytime soon.