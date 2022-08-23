Barcelona feel Atletico are trying to exploit 'loophole' to avoid signing Griezmann permanently for €40 million: Reports

According to Diario SPORT (via Barca Universal), Barcelona are concerned about Atletico Madrid’s intentions around Antoine Griezmann. The Blaugrana forward returned to Madrid on a two-year loan, with an obligation to make his signing permanent for €40 million.

However, following his inability to get on the pitch for Los Colchoneros, the Catalans are concerned Atleti might be trying to back out of the deal.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎖️| If Griezmann plays 50% of available minutes this season, Atletico will have to pay Barça €40M. However, if he continues playing less than 30 minutes each game, the transfer clause will NOT be triggered. [#fcblive



More details 🎖️| If Griezmann plays 50% of available minutes this season, Atletico will have to pay Barça €40M. However, if he continues playing less than 30 minutes each game, the transfer clause will NOT be triggered. [ @relevo More details 🚨🎖️| If Griezmann plays 50% of available minutes this season, Atletico will have to pay Barça €40M. However, if he continues playing less than 30 minutes each game, the transfer clause will NOT be triggered. [@relevo] #fcbliveMore details ⤵️ https://t.co/JJn8XVYGdh

While the Frenchman was signed on loan with an obligation to buy, the clause only takes effect if he features in more than half of the available games in that period. However, while the forward played 81% of games last season, he has not featured as regularly this season.

The contract also reportedly details that Griezmann has to play a minimum of 45 minutes per game to count as a full match, and Barcelona fear Atletico may use this loophole.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @ferrancorreas Barcelona are worried about Griezmann's situation. They believe Atlético Madrid do not want to pay the €40m for him. Barcelona are worried about Griezmann's situation. They believe Atlético Madrid do not want to pay the €40m for him.— @ferrancorreas https://t.co/bDbDC8BMZH

Considering Blaugrana’s terrible financial situation at the moment, being saddled again with Greizmann’s huge wages would only worsen the situation for the club. The Frenchman disappointed at the Camp Nou and has carried that lack of form back to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barcelona could sell Griezmann if he does regain form with Atletico

Los Colchoneros are going through financial struggles of their own and will likely be looking to cut costs as much as possible. The €40 million addition of a misfiring striker does not look like a prudent financial decision in their current circumstances, and this has given Barcelona reason to be concerned.

The season is still young, however, and Griezmann could rediscover some of his best form for the Madrid-based club, which could in turn help Barca out of a sticky situation.

His three La Liga goals in 21 starts last season hardly inspired confidence, but Griezmann has already scored from the bench this season. If the Frenchman can return to scoring double digits per season, the Madrid outfit may yet wish to retain his services at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barca will hope that Atletico have not given up on Antoine Griezmann and that they play him enough times to guarantee his transfer goes through.

