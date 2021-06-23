Barcelona told to pay €35 million for Euro 2020 star - Reports

Barcelona have been told to pay €35 million for Germany's Euro 2020 star Robin Gosens by Atalanta, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, (via The Hard Tackle).

Robin Gosens has been Germany's unsung hero at Euro 2020. After his Man of the Match performance against Portugal in the group stage, a host of European clubs have taken note of the left-back, including Barcelona.

The interest from Barcelona makes perfect sense. The Catalan giants have been in search of a new left-back this summer as manager Ronald Koeman does not trust Junior Firpo. This will leave Barcelona with only an aging Jordi Alba as their out-and-out left-back.

However, Robin Gosens is not the only left-back on Barcelona's radar. Blaugrana are also keeping tabs on Valencia skipper Jose Gaya and Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico. A new left-back is high on Barcelona's transfer priorities in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona will have to act quickly if they want to sign Euro 2020 star Robin Gosens

Following his performance at Euro 2020, Robin Gosens' stocks have drastically increased. However, Barcelona are not the only club interested in signing the German international. According to the aforementioned source, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Juventus are also scouting Gosens at Euro 2020.

Barcelona will therefore have to act fast if they want to land the 26-year-old from Atalanta.

Despite having a relatively cheap price tag of €35 million, Barcelona's current financial crisis might hinder their chances of landing the Euro 2020 star. The Catalan side could be forced to sell some of their fringe players to make room for Robin Gosens.

Similar to Germany at Euro 2020, Barcelona have also been playing a 3-5-2 formation under Ronald Koeman. This would slot Robin Gosens perfectly into Blaugrana's setup. Gosens has a knack for scoring goals as well as providing defensive cover.

Robin Gosens just finished the season with 12 goals and eight assists which showed his attacking prowess. The 26-year-old could provide cover for Jordi Alba before completely replacing the Spaniard in the foreseeable future.

