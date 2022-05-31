Barcelona forward closing in on Camp Nou exit: Reports

Barcelona forward Ferran Jutgla is edging closer to joining Club Brugge on a permanent transfer, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

Blaugrana acquired Jutgla's services from local rivals RCD Espanyol on a free transfer last summer. The initial plan was for the forward to continue his development with the club's reserve team.

However, a crisis at Camp Nou saw Xavi fast-track Jutgla to the first-team squad mid-way through the 2021-22 season. The 23-year-old went on to make his senior debut for Barcelona against Osasuna in La Liga in December.

Jutgla then made his first start for the Catalans against Elche in the league days later. He marked the occasion by opening the scoring for Xavi's side and helping them earn a 3-2 victory.

The Spaniard, though, soon saw his first-team opportunities at Camp Nou dry up as he amassed just nine appearances across all competitions. It appears the lack of playing time has convinced him that his future lies elsewhere.

According to the aforementioned source, Club Brugge are expected to announce Jutgla's signing from Barcelona soon. The Catalans will reportedly bag a sum of €4.5 million from the forward's sale.

As per the report, Jutgla is keen to secure a transfer to the Belgian Pro League outfit. At Club Brugge, the 23-year-old will also have the chance to play UEFA Champions League football.

While Jutgla found playing time hard to come by in Barcelona's senior team, he found the back of the net 19 times for their reserve side. He also provided Sergi Barjuan's side in the recently-concluded season.

Ferran Jutgla's exit could help Barcelona's financial situation

Blaugrana are prepared to back Xavi in the transfer market as the Spaniard prepares for his first full season as the club's manager. The Catalans are reportedly pushing to sign a number of players, including Robert Lewandowski.

However, La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned the Camp Nou outfit that they need to raise money before spending. He suggested that Xavi's side may have to sell Frenkie de Jong or Pedri before they can sign Lewandowski. He said:

"As of today, Barcelona can't sign Lewandowski. They know their financial situation and the rules of the league. I don't know if they will sell Frenkie or Pedri, but they know they have to sell players or certain assets."

While €4.5 million is not an astronomical fee, Ferran Jutgla's exit will boost their funds and free up a little bit of space on their wage bill.

