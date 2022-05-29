Robert Lewandowski one step away from joining Barcelona- Reports

Barcelona are reportedly close to signing Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski. The Catalan giants have been heavily linked with the 33-year-old forward in recent months as they are keen to add a world-class striker to their ranks this summer.

According to Sport, Bayern Munich could allow Robert Lewandowski to join Barcelona in the coming days if they can complete the signing of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

Mane has just over a year left on his current contract with Liverpool. The Senegal international reportedly intends to leave the club this summer. He was expected to make an announcement regarding his future after the Champions League final.

Sadio Mane has developed into arguably one of the best forwards in the world during his time with Liverpool. He has scored 120 goals in 269 appearances for the club and has helped them win a Premier League, a Champions League, an FA Cup, and an EFL Cup. He is iseen as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowksi.

Bayern Munich and the Liverpool superstar are believed to have already reached an agreement over a move to the Allianz Arena for the 29-year-old. Liverpool are currently focused on renewing Mohamed Salah's contract, and could be open to the prospect of selling Mane as they have a readymade replacement for the Senegal international in the form of Luis Diaz.

The Reds could demand a fee in the region of €30 million for Mane. The Liverpool star's move to Bayern Munich could finally allow Lewandowski to join Barcelona. The Polish striker's agent publicly expressed his client's desire to leave the Bundesliga giants last week.

Barcelona boss Xavi is keen to bolster his attack to improve his side's chances of competing for La Liga title next season. Robert Lewandowski is widely considered one of the best strikers of his generation. He has scored 344 goals in 375 appearances for Bayern. Despite being 33, the Polish hitman has aged like fine wine, scoring 50 goals in 46 appearances last season.

Barcelona are rumored to have launched a €30 million euro+ variables bid for Lewandowski a couple of days ago.

Robert Lewandowski's move to Barcelona could lead to the sale of Memphis Depay

Barcelona are facing debts totalling up to €1.5 billion. The club will therefore need to sell some of their prized assets if they are to raise the funds required to sign some of their top transfer targets this summer.

Memphis Depay joined the Catalan giants on a free transfer last summer. He enjoyed an impressive start to life at Camp Nou, scoring eight goals in his first 15 La Liga appearances. Injuries and the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres during the January transfer window resulted in him falling down the pecking order.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal, Newcastle and Everton all want to sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona this summer.



(Source: @Sport) Arsenal, Newcastle and Everton all want to sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona this summer.(Source: @Sport) 🚨 Arsenal, Newcastle and Everton all want to sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona this summer. (Source: @Sport) https://t.co/v3PW1ZTtST

Robert Lewandowski's potential arrival could see Depay fall even further down the pecking order. The Dutchman could therefore seek a move away from the club this summer. Barcelona are likely to be more than willing to cash in on a player who they signed for free due to their dire financial situation.

