Barcelona full-back Emerson Royal reportedly turns down Arsenal in favour of Tottenham Hotspur switch

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal were interested in signing Barcelona full-back Emerson Royal who is now set to move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Renowned transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham and Barcelona have reached an agreement for the Brazilian defender on a move worth around €30m. He added that Emerson has accepted Tottenham’s offer and will make a late move on transfer deadline day.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal were in the mix for Emerson and were keen on bringing him to the Emirates this summer. However, the Barcelona man opted for a move to their north London rivals instead.

While it is not certain if Arsenal made an official proposal for the defender, interest in the Barcelona man was reportedly concrete with David Ornstein of the Athletic claiming the Gunners were looking at a swap deal involving fellow full-back Hector Bellerin.

Emerson Royal moved to Barcelona from Atletico Mineiro in 2019, but was shipped out on loan to Real Betis. The Brazilian caught the eye while on loan at Betis as he helped them make the UEFA Europa League.

However, with playing time limited on his return to Barcelona after his loan spell, the 22-year-old is now set to join Tottenham permanently.

Newly-appointed head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly looking to bolster his options at right-back as Serge Aurier continues to be left out. Matt Doherty has also struggled to adapt to life at Spurs since making a €16.8m switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Japhet Tanganga has been deployed at right-back in their opening three league games, but Tottenham are now looking to provide healthy competition for the young Englishman.

Growing gulf between Arsenal and fellow London clubs evident after poor league start

Arsenal find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after a shambolic start to the new season.

Mikel Arteta’s men are yet to score a goal in their opening three games, while losing to Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City.

In contrast, both Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham United have enjoyed a thrilling start to the season and are currently in the top-four places.

While other London clubs have strengthened key areas of their squad, Arsenal have had a mixed transfer window.

Despite their surprise spending spree, the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Albert Sambi Lokonga don't exactly strike one as players would could help Arsenal compete with the likes of Chelsea and both Manchester Clubs.

