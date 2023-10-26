Barcelona given boost as star confirms his availability for El Clasico against Real Madrid

Spanish giants Barcelona have received an injury boost ahead of the El Clasico as Portuguese star Joao Felix has given a positive injury update. Felix has revealed that he is fit to play against Real Madrid in the season's first El Clasico this weekend (October 28).

Barcelona have been plagued by injuries at start of the season, with several key players missing from action through injury. In their UEFA Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk on October 25, Felix was subbed off in the 75th minute with an apparent injury.

The former Benfica man has, however, revealed in an interview with Movistar Futbol that he is fit and available to play in his first Clasico. He also revealed that he is already back in training and is working to be ready to start for his side against Real Madrid.

Joao Felix has been one of the most important players for Barcelona since his arrival on loan from Atletico Madrid this summer. The 23-year-old forward has had a discernable impact on the side, taking up a pivotal role amid their injury troubles.

Felix has contributed three goals and three assists in 10 games since joining Barcelona from Atletico Madrid on loan in the summer. His influence on the side has transcended his goals, as he provides a potent attacking threat in games.

Manager Xavi will be pleased with his availability, with the Spanish manager dealing with injuries to Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri, and Jules Kounde. He will be working in tandem with the medical team to ascertain their fitness levels and see which of them will be available for selection.

Barcelona, Real Madrid set to light up Europe in El Clasico

In world football, the El Clasico is traditionally one of the biggest games of the year as it involves two of the game's heavyweights. This game between Barcelona and Real Madrid always attracts a great deal of viewership, with fans usually keen to watch stars play.

This season, the clash is set to determine who sets the early pace in La Liga between the great rivals. Barcelona have picked up 24 points and are one point adrift of log leaders Real Madrid, who have 25 points alongside surprise package Girona.

The El Clasico will also pit rising Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham against his new club's biggest rivals for the first time. The Englishman has taken La Liga by storm since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million, with eight league goals to his name already.

Felix will be hoping to outshine Bellingham when their sides lock horns at the weekend, and help his side claim all three points. The Portuguese star has lost six and drawn two of his eight games against Real Madrid and will be keen to end his miserable record.