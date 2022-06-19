"Barcelona have full agreement" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on €55m-rated Arsenal target

Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on the future of Barcelona and Arsenal target Raphinha.

Romano has reported that Barcelona have a complete agreement with Raphinha's agent Deco since February.

However, Leeds United are demanding €55 million to part ways with the Brazil international, which has been a sticking point for the Catalan giants.

Romano has claimed Leeds United are determined to stick to their price tag amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

Raphinha has been a player in demand in recent months, having greatly impressed at Leeds United since his move to the club from Rennes in 2020.

The left-footed attacker has been one of the key players for the Whites under both Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch.

Raphinha has made a total of 67 appearances for Leeds over the past two seasons and has contributed 17 goals and 12 assists. His excellent showings for the Whites have also been rewarded by call-ups to the national team by manager Tite.

The fleet-footed winger has been capped nine times for the Selecao and has netted three goals for them. Barcelona and Arsenal are not the only clubs to have been linked to the 25-year-old.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are also among his admirers. Meanwhile, The Mirror reported earlier this month that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is also keen on the former Sporting CP winger.

Raphinha made 36 appearances across competitions for Leeds in the 2021-22 season, scoring a vital 11 goals which kept them in the Premier League for yet another season.

Arsenal or Barcelona- better move for Raphinha?

Raphinha is predominantly a right-sided inside forward who likes to cut inside from the flank and create openings for the team.

The Gunners already have a confirmed first-teamer who plays in the same position and boasts a similar skillset. Bukayo Saka has been Arsenal's 'Player of the Season' over the last two seasons and is almost five years younger than Raphinha.

Hence, it hardly makes sense for the Gunners to break the bank to buy the Leeds United attacker.

Barcelona, meanwhile, find themselves in a tricky situation with Ousmane Dembele's contract expiring this month.

Adama Traore is also set to return to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of his loan spell at Barca, with the club having decided not to activate the option to buy him for €30 million, as per AS.

Hence, Raphinha moving to Camp Nou makes a lot more sense than him joining the Gunners.

