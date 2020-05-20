Barcelona icon Andrés Iniesta tips former club to clinch LaLiga title

It was on this day in 2018 that Andrés Iniesta bowed out in supreme fashion after winning his ninth league title with Barcelona. On the anniversary of the Barcelona icon's match for the club, the Spaniard took time to answer several questions from LaLiga Santander fans. He was quizzed on a variety of topics and Iniesta responded in great detail about his illustrious career.

In light of the recent developments, Iniesta was asked about his expectations for the remainder of the LaLiga Santander season. The Barcelona legend began,

"Well, above all, I hope the season finishes with the current leader, which is Barça. I'd love them to win it for obvious reasons. A lot can happen in the eleven remaining matchdays, many points are still to be won, in the final matchdays, there is always plenty on the line and lots of tension with every team playing for something. This makes things more complicated and more equal."

The Spaniard added,

"However, like I said at the start, I hope LaLiga finishes with Barça as champions and that they manage top form in the last 11 matches to win it again."

Upon being quizzed on who his favourite LaLiga midfielder is, Iniesta named several current Barcelona midfielders including Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitić. He said,

"There are any good midfielders in LaLiga, but for me, the best are Busi (Sergio Busquets), (Ivan) Rakitić, the new boys Arthur (Melo) and (Frenkie) de Jong, and I'll also say the legend that is Santi Cazorla."

The Barcelona youth product was then asked about the attributes of his ideal player. Beginning with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi's wand of a left foot, Iniesta began,

"I'd say Leo (Lionel Messi)'s left foot, Xavi's right foot, (Sergio) Ramos' heading ability and Cristiano (Ronaldo)'s strength."

When asked about who his toughest rival is, the treble-winning former Barcelona midfielder didn't name anyone, but went on to explain why.

"In every game I've played, I've treated the rival the same. Each player's challenge in their position is to overcome their opposite number. This is what makes the difference on a collective level. So whoever I was up against, I looked at it in the same way."

Iniesta went on to win every possible trophy in club football with Barcelona. His accolades with Barcelona include nine LaLiga Santander titles, six Copa del Rey titles and four UEFA Champions leagues — and two unprecedented trebles.

However, the World Cup winner is convinced that the Blaugrana should have won more European honours with Lionel Messi among their ranks. Iniesta explained to Ole,

"I also feel that Barca are at their level because they've had Leo for so long. Four Champions Leagues have been won, but having the team we had and being able to count on Leo (Lionel Messi), surely we should have won it more. But this is football. Rivals play, they are also very good and the important thing is to savour the moment when you do win things."

Lionel Messi and Barcelona have resumed training last week ahead of a potential LaLiga restart in June.