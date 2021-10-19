Barcelona immersed in negotiations over new contract for teenage superstar amid interest from several big clubs - Reports

It is an open secret that Barcelona's priority is to secure the future of their young and fast-rising talents. After tying Pedri to a new contract recently, the Catalan giants will be hoping to convince Ansu Fati to commit his future to the club as well.

According to reports, the Blaugrana are already in talks with the attacker in a bid to secure his continuity at Camp Nou. In fact, both parties have been in negotiations for the last couple of weeks and could reach a breakthrough very soon.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🚨[ @FabrizioRomano 🥇] | Ansu Fati met with his agent few days ago in Barcelona to discuss his contract renewal and Ansu's message was clear, 'he wants to stay in Barcelona only!' The club has prepared a long term deal for the new #10 with a salary that will grow season by season. 🚨[@FabrizioRomano🥇] | Ansu Fati met with his agent few days ago in Barcelona to discuss his contract renewal and Ansu's message was clear, 'he wants to stay in Barcelona only!' The club has prepared a long term deal for the new #10 with a salary that will grow season by season. https://t.co/QUkOz2o35t

Ansu Fati's current contract with Barcelona runs out next summer, which means the club will be racing against time to get him to sign a new deal. Although they have a unilateral clause to extend his stay until 2024, the Catalan giants prefer to offer the forward a fresh contract.

Meanwhile, many European giants are aware of the attacker's situation at Camp Nou and are showing interest in prising him away. The report mentions that top clubs across Italy, England, Germany and France have reached out to see whether the attacker is interested in a transfer away from Catalonia.

For instance, Manchester United were said to have submitted a big-money offer to tempt Barcelona into selling the teenager last year. However, the Blaugrana declined it.

Sources have claimed that Barcelona have no intention of letting go of their future star and will do anything to ensure he continues at the club.

Ansu Fati is also determined to further his relationship with the club and has allegedly told his agent Jorge Mendes that he only wants Barcelona. It remains to be seen how quickly both parties will reach a breakthrough in their negotiations.

Barcelona have high hopes for Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati is Barcelona's new number 10 after the departure of Lionel Messi

Ansu Fati has been a shining light for Barcelona since breaking into the senior team in September 2020. The Catalan giants firmly believe in the attacker's potential to become the club's next image, recently assigning him the iconic number 10 jersey after Lionel Messi's departure.

Fati returned to action just recently following his long-term spell on the sidelines, and he's wasted no time in making his impact felt. The 18-year-old has bagged two goals for Barcelona in four appearances across all competitions this season, including a powerful effort against Valencia last time out.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh