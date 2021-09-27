“Honour to wear #10 after Messi” - Ansu Fati reacts after scoring on Barcelona return

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has stated that it is a pride to wear the number 10 jersey after Lionel Messi. The young winger marked his return to the team with a brilliant goal against Levante yesterday evening.

Following the game, the attacker was asked how he felt wearing such an iconic number on his back and he replied:

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ Fati: “It is a pride to wear the 10 after Leo, I’m grateful to the captains and the club for giving me the opportunity to wear it. We are Barça and we are going to fight for the League, for the Champions League and for all competitions. We have to fight for everything” #FCB Fati: “It is a pride to wear the 10 after Leo, I’m grateful to the captains and the club for giving me the opportunity to wear it. We are Barça and we are going to fight for the League, for the Champions League and for all competitions. We have to fight for everything” #FCB 🔟

"For me the 10 is not pressure, it's pride. I thank the club and the captains for giving me the opportunity to wear it. It is not pressure, but gratitude. We're Barca, we're going to fight for La Liga, for the Champions League and for everything. We are Barça and we have to fight and work for that."

Ansu Fati also spoke about his return to action after spending several months on the sidelines due to an injury he picked up last year.

"I did not imagine a return like this. Here you always have to win. I am happy for the victory. I thank the doctors and physios who have been with me. Also to the fans," the attacker was quoted as saying

FCB Canteranos @fcbcanteranos 📊| Ansu Fati vs Levante



13 Minutes played

17 Touches

1 Shot on target

1 Goal

90% Pass accuracy

1 Key pass

3/3 Ground duels won

1 Tackle



"I have thought about helping in the team. I have also thought about my family, who have suffered these past few months. Also for the people of the club. They have been a great support for me in all these months."

"I am one more. I will try to add what I can. I will try to help the coach and will be available to help. It will depend on how I find myself. I will have to earn the minutes. This is a very long process, it has just begun. We are Barca and we have to fight for everything."

Ansu Fati scored as Barcelona demolished Levante 3-0 yesterday evening.

Ansu Fati's return: a big boost for Barcelona and Ronald Koeman

The last few weeks have proved to be turbulent at Barcelona, with the Catalan giants failing to secure convincing results. They lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and followed it up with back-to-back draws with Granada and Cadiz in La Liga.

However, in their last game against Levante yesterday, the Blaugrana impressed with a 3-0 triumph. The biggest news of the night was the return of Ansu Fati and the attacker wasted no time in making his impact felt with a brilliant goal late into the game.

Given their recent injury crisis, Ansu Fati's return will come as a big boost for Barcelona who need to improve their results drastically in the coming games. Ronald Koeman will also be happy to unleash an attacking weapon in a bid to save his job.

