Reports: Barcelona in 'advance talks' to sign €60 million rated defender

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also interested in signing him.

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 14 Jun 2017, 11:01 IST

Has he found Dani Alves

’ replacement?

What’s the story?

Barcelona are in advanced talks to sign Nelson Semedo. Portuguese newspaper, O Jogo reports that Barcelona and Benfica have held several meetings over the last two weeks for the defender.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also keen on signing the right-back and are set to provide tough competition to the Catalan side.

In case you didn’t know...

Benfica have already sold goalkeeper Ederson Moraes to Manchester City and centre-back, Victor Lindelöf has agreed a deal with Manchester United. They do not want to let go of another first-team player but have been forced to negotiate as the player intends to join the Spanish giants.

Semedo (red jersey) in action for Portugal

Ernesto Valverde's top priority this summer is to sign a right-back. Luis Enrique was compelled to play Sergi Roberto as a full-back last season as Aleix Vidal did not live up to the expectations.

Barcelona have not replaced Dani Alves in the squad and finding an ideal replacement was Valverde's primary task in the transfer window. The manager rounded down to two players: Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Benfica's Nelson Semedo.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona are keen on signing Semedo this summer and are ready to pay anything Benfica ask for him. The clubs had negotiated a €50 million fee, but a new twist has halted the transfer.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United have also expressed their interest in the right-back and Benfica are now waiting to listen to the other offers.

The Bundesliga champions have made it clear that they are willing to pay €50 million - the fee agreed with Barcelona - for the 23-year-old defender. They see him as the ideal heir to Philipp Lahm, who retired from the game at the end of last season.

Manchester United have been playing Antonio Valencia as the right-back for the last few seasons, and Jose Mourinho wants to push him forward. The former Chelsea manager wants to sign a right-back and has set sights on Semedo.

What’s next?

The Catalan side had negotiated a €50 million fee with Benfica, but with interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United, the Portuguese side have demanded that his release clause is met.

Semedo has a release clause of €60 million and Barcelona will now have to meet it if they want to sign him. The fee will break the world record transfer for a defender.

Author’s take

Semedo has shown his qualities in the Portuguese league, and it's time for him to move. Barcelona need a player like him in the squad, and it would be ideal for all parties if this transfer takes place.