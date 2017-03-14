Reports: Barcelona in 'secret talks' to sign €100 million rated striker

Barcelona held the meeting with the striker's club representatives before their match against PSG

@falsewinger by Sripad News 14 Mar 2017, 15:27 IST

Planning for the future

What’s the story?

Barcelona have opened talks with Torino to sign Andrea Belotti according to Sport. The Spanish publication claim that the two clubs held a meeting last week to discuss the transfer.

Toro.it, a news website that focuses on Torino have reported the same. They further go on to claim that the representatives of the Italian club went to Barcelona to watch the epic PSG match.

The club official held a meeting before the game, and the Catalan giants have presented their first offer for the striker. The Italian side, though, is said to be holding out for the release clause which stands at €100 million.

In case you didn’t know...

Belotti has been in great form this season and is currently the top scorer in the Serie A. He has scored 22 goals this season and is competing with Lionel Messi for the European Golden Boot.

The 23-year-old striker has attracted interest from several European clubs because of his fine form this season. The Italian Media have reported that the Torino matches are filled with scouts from various clubs around Europe.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona have been tracking Belotti this season following his impressive start to the season. The Italian striker has bee watched by the Catalan club;'s scouts several times.

Blaugrana are not impressed with Paco Alcacer's performances whenever he has been given a chance. Luis Enrique signed him from Valencia last summer, and it looks like the striker will be following the manager through the exit door when the season ends.

Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United are also said to be keen on signing him. Juventus are also said to be keeping an eye on their arch-rivals' striker.

Chelsea are keen on signing him as their manager, Antonio Conte rates him very highly. They see him as a perfect replacement for Diego Costa who is rumoured to be heading to China in the summer.

Real Madrid want him to replace Alvaro Morata, who is said to be looking to leave the club when te season ends. The Spaniard is not happy with the chances he is getting and eyes a move to Chelsea - the club that was desperate to sign him last summer.

Jose Mourinho wants to sign him at Manchester United as a long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish international has just a few months left on his contract but has an option of extending it by another year.

What’s next?

Barcelona and Torino are bound to hold further talks in the coming weeks for the striker. The Spanish side will try and reduce the asking price for the player while the Italian club would try to get the most out of the possible deal.

Author's Take

Belotti is a brilliant striker. If he wants to succeed, he must try and resist a move to Camp Nou right now. He must opt to remain at Torino or move to a club where he can get to play week in and week out.

Messi, Neymar and Suarez are in top form in Barcelona, and there is no chance anyone in the world can break them. There are so good together that even one of the best strikers in the world right now would be benched if they sign for Barcelona.