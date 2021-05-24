Barcelona include Arsenal boss in their shortlist for potential replacements for Ronald Koeman - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as a potential replacement for Ronald Koeman. The Catalans could look to part ways with the Dutchman after he failed to guide Barcelona to a La Liga title and to the latter stages of the Champions League.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are considering Mikel Arteta for the job despite the Spaniard's poor season at Arsenal. The Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League table and therefore failed to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Mikel Arteta led Arsenal to an FA Cup triumph at the end of last season and began the season with a victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield.

Arsenal fans expected the club to fight for a Champions League place this season, but a poor start to their Premier League campaign combined with a lack of consistency led to Arsenal finishing in eighth place.

Despite Arsenal's poor results this season, Barcelona believe Mikel Arteta's knowledge and football philosophy are perfect for the Catalan giants. Arteta was Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City prior to his appointment by Arsenal.

Reports have suggested that the Gunners could part ways with Arteta this summer. Arsenal are rumored to be lining up former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri as a potential replacement for the Spaniard.

There is a ‘real endorsement’ for Mikel Arteta, who is one of the alternatives under consideration at Barcelona if they decide to part ways with Ronald Koeman. [Mundo Deportivo Via @Sport_Witness] — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) May 24, 2021

Barcelona to consider Xavi, Roberto Martinez and Arteta as potential replacements for Koeman

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Apart from expressing an interest in Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Barcelona have also been linked with former midfielder and current Al Sadd manager Xavi. Joan Laporta will reportedly look to bring the Barcelona legend back to Camp Nou this summer.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is also rumored to be an option for Laporta. The former Everton manager led Belgium to the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Barcelona are likely to hire a manager that has experience when it comes to managing big teams and winning trophies. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has won two trophies during his time with the Gunners but has been a manager for just one-and-a-half years.

Xavi Hernández, who arrives in Barcelona today from Qatar to spend his vacation, will take advantage of his stay in Catalonia to advance in the conversations with Barcelona. [sport] pic.twitter.com/WNG4Vkzvk0 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 17, 2021

Xavi, on the other hand, is yet to manage a club in Europe and has just two years of management under his belt. His close relationship with the players and the club's hierarchy could, however, make him a favorite for the job.