Barcelona: Injury-prone Rafinha talks about his exit

Sudheer Yerra FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 35 // 06 Sep 2019, 19:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rafinha with RC Celta de Vigo.

What's the story?

Rafael Alcântara, commonly known as Rafinha recently completed his loan move from FC Barcelona on the transfer deadline day. He started his playing career at FC Barcelona's La Masia academy and then went on to play in the first team on 90 occasions. Though he was one of the highly-rated youngsters coming out of the famous academy, injuries marred his career.

In case you didn't know...

The 26-year-old played under former FC Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique at Celta de Vigo during 2013/14 season. In the lone season with Celta as a player, Rafinha made 32 appearances. Rafinha was awarded the league's Breakthrough Player of the Season, ahead of Real Madrid's Jesé and Rayo Vallecano's Saúl Ñíguez.

Following his loan switch to RC Celta, Rafinha tweeted:

Ha llegado el momento de volver a despedirse.



Como ya dije en su día; eternamente agradecido y culé. pic.twitter.com/lD3Q4ljB3w — Rafinha Alcantara (@Rafinha) September 3, 2019

"It's time to say goodbye again," the tweet read.

"As I said back in the day, I'm forever grateful and will always stay a Cule."

The heart of the matter

RC Celta officially presented Rafinha on Thursday, during which he said:

“It is normal that when you are playing and feeling so good in the best club in the world, it is always difficult to have to say goodbye.

“The same thing happens when you feel so good, but you know that it will be difficult to have the opportunities you want.

Advertisement

“Feeling like how I felt, the best thing I could do was look for an opportunity in another club.”

Rafinha had a bright start to the season at FC Barcelona. But he knows getting minutes under his belt would be very difficult this season, due to the congestion in the Barca midfield. It consists of seven first-team players and few youth team players like Puig, Carles Perez, Ansu Fati..etc.

What's next?

Rafinha's Celta take on Granada following the international break and then face a tough trip to Atletico Madrid. He'll be hoping to make his debut against Granada and hit the ground running with his new club.

Rafinha played 90 times for Barca.