"Barcelona is very interested in him" - Di Marzio provides fresh update on Chelsea star's ongoing contract tussle

Barcelona are interested in Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, according to reports on Wettfreunde.net.

Transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio has offered an insight into the Dane's situation as his contract with Chelsea is about to expire this summer.

He was on the verge of extending his contract recently but a change in agent has thrown up a few more options, with an exit also now a possibility.

Di Marzio has revealed that Milan clubs Inter and AC are both interested in Christensen, but feels a move is still unlikely. He said:

"A few weeks ago he was about to extend his contract. Now it's a bit difficult because when you have a new agent, he tries to give you more options.

"I know he's very interested in Italy, for example Inter would like him. But it's very difficult for Inter or AC Milan to give him a well-paid contract because in Italy it's very difficult to get money for top division players at the moment.

"This is not an economic consideration. It's a tactical consideration. He would be perfect for Serie A and Serie A would be perfect for him to develop like other Premier League defenders have done in Italy."

Barcelona, who're actively looking to strengthen their defense, are understood to have the player on their viewfinder. However, no official contact has been made yet.

Di Marzio said:

"FC Barcelona are very interested in him. I don't know if he's the right target for the La Liga style of play. In Barcelona, the defenders attack, attack and attack. Of course, if Barcelona or (Real) Madrid want you, you can't say no."

Christensen joined Chelsea's youth academy in 2012 from Danish side Brondby and broke into the first-team two years later.

A lack of regular chances saw him loaned out to Borussia Monchengladbach for two seasons where he impressed.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | FC Barcelona have accelerated the talks with Andreas Christensen in recent days, as the club looks to sign him for free next summer and reach an agreement for a five-year contract.

[🥇] | FC Barcelona have accelerated the talks with Andreas Christensen in recent days, as the club looks to sign him for free next summer and reach an agreement for a five-year contract. @RogerTorello [🥇] 🚨| FC Barcelona have accelerated the talks with Andreas Christensen in recent days, as the club looks to sign him for free next summer and reach an agreement for a five-year contract.@RogerTorello [🥇]

In the 2017/18 season, under Antonio Conte, he played regularly, but injuries wreaked havoc on his playing time the following campaign, causing him to lose his place in the XI.

Even in the current season, the 25-year-old has started only 11 games in the Premier League.

Christensen's contract situation at Chelsea could see Barcelona swoop in for the defender

It's understood that despite interest from several top clubs around Europe, the Danish centre-back wants to remain at Stamford Bridge.

barcacentre @barcacentre Chelsea defenders Azpilicueta and Christensen are both out of contract in June, and Barça could make a move for the two since it would leave many economic resources to face other operations, such as the signing of Haaland. [sport] Chelsea defenders Azpilicueta and Christensen are both out of contract in June, and Barça could make a move for the two since it would leave many economic resources to face other operations, such as the signing of Haaland. [sport] https://t.co/WTjoEamkKY

Renewing his contract is also a top priority for the Blues with talks ongoing right now.

Also Read Article Continues below

They're currently facing a defensive contract crisis, with Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta also going out of contract this summer. Barcelona could swoop in at the right moment and sign the Danish centre-back for free in the summer.

Edited by Ashwin